Originally published in Playboy 10/01/2020

Harry Truman famously said, “If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.” Donald Trump can’t stand the heat and wants to burn down the kitchen.

This was evident well before Tuesday night’s debate debacle, in which a sitting president suffered a meltdown. President Trump attempted to bully Democratic nominee Joe Biden, and he not only refused to denounce white supremacy but also told the violent far-right Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”

It was a new low in American politics, brought to us by a man with no decorum and no professionalism who successfully lowers the bar each day of his presidency. The debate was so detestable, CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer questioned whether there would even be a second. It was a “shit show,” said CNN’s Dana Bash on live television; Jake Tapper called it a “hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck.”

We know Donald Trump will not go gentle into that good night.

Donald Trump doesn’t do anything gently. This isn’t a matter of politics, it is a matter of humanity. It is a matter of decency. It is a matter of survival for the republic and for our democratic principles.

Trump’s Tuesday-night debate performance must not be viewed in isolation; it must be considered in conjunction with other events of the past week.

Last Wednesday a decidedly precipitous event underscored Trump’s depravity, duplicity and decadence.

It was a brisk fall day. A slight breeze. The smell of leaves turning. The kind of day that puts a spring in your step and a smile on your face. On the Pebble Beach area of the White House North Lawn, a television technician and I tossed around an underinflated football.

Shortly before the president’s afternoon news conference, I walked over to the Brady Briefing Room, where I took up a position by a window—six feet away from anyone else and not technically inside the room, where coronavirus protocols dictate no more than 14 reporters be allowed.

Many reporters who cover the president but, like myself, are not part of the pool have simply opted out of showing up at the White House, or chosen to show up sparingly. When we do show, we’re not allowed in the room and are not called on. I end up shouting my questions Sam Donaldson–style, upsetting members of the Trump administration in the process.

When a pool member didn’t show up last Wednesday, I took the empty seventh seat in the seventh row and awaited the president’s arrival. He walked in about seven minutes late and began his obligatory remarks. When he called for questions, I raised my hand.

No one was more surprised than I was when he called on me first.

We have a history, Trump and I, and it hasn’t always been good. True, he once winked at me in the East Room during a press event; afterward I asked deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley if it meant we were dating. But Trump has also told me to sit down—including once when I was already seated; when I said as much, he laughed and said, “Yes, you are.” Trump has also told me to shut up, threatened to walk out of a press conference and called me a loudmouth. I had to sue him to keep my press pass.

Still, he called on me. He loves the fight.

And I was ready.

I nearly asked him, “Do you owe money to any Russian oligarchs or bankers with ties to Vladimir Putin?” After all, Trump continues to announce how much he likes the Russian president.

But at the last second I decided to ask a question that had been on my mind after reading The Atlantic article on “The Election That Could Break America.” For the past two years Bill Maher has been saying he doesn’t think Trump will willingly leave the White House, but no one had ever confronted Trump with that to his face, live on national television.

So I asked, “Win, lose or draw,” would he commit to a peaceful transfer of power after the November election? He would not. Then he said there won’t be a transition at all if we don’t count all the ballots, meaning mail-in ballots.

The implications are staggering. The question and its answer captivated national and international press for the next few days.

“What country are we in?” Democratic candidate Joe Biden responded when a reporter asked about Trump’s response. The conservative collective the Lincoln Project quickly turned my exchange with the president into an anti-Trump ad. Even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted about it, saying that the U.S. has, since 1792, had orderly transitions of power.

The peaceful transfer of power is one of the foundations of our government. It’s what separates us from the rabble—it’s what other countries aspire to. The day after I asked the question and Trump gave his answer, the Senate passed a resolution reaffirming its commitment to this cornerstone of democracy.

That I even felt the need to ask the question is astounding for what it says about our president and government.

I would never dream of having to ask this question of any other president. Trump could have avoided criticism if he’d responded, “What kind of silly question is that? Of course I’ll respect the election.” Any criticism would’ve been aimed at me for asking it. Instead Trump shot himself in the foot, and his administration reacted by defending Trump’s denial and shooting the messenger.

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany attacked Playboy and called me “deranged” for asking the question. As I said on CNN’s Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter on Sunday: This is presidential politics, not high school debate. McEnany can pretend this is Mean Girls, but she is in so far over her head she had no idea how to respond. No one in the administration wanted to take responsibility for Trump’s answer, even after he essentially repeated himself the following day during a South Lawn departure.

But that’s Trump. His unforced errors, on display thanks to his precipitous mental decline, have reached a tipping point. An eviscerating monologue from Trevor Noah summed up the sobering sentiment behind Trump’s statement: Our president is inviting and endorsing violence unless the election turns out as he wants.

Over the weekend Trump did it again. The New York Times published a well-sourced, well-researched piece on Trump’s tax returns showing a huge amount of debt, tax avoidance and a $70,000 write-off for haircare. Trump apparently didn’t pay any federal income tax over several years, paying only $750 in 2016 and 2017.

Many of Trump’s followers earn far less yet pay far more in federal income tax than he does. Trump may think avoiding paying taxes is smart; he even said so during a 2016 debate with Hillary Clinton, but other Republicans, like George Conway and other members of the Lincoln Project, disagree.

Trump billed Tuesday’s debate as a chance to call out “sleepy Joe” and to vilify his enemies. What America and the world saw was a president who self-immolated. Like every bloodthirsty imp who dances too close to the flame, Trump melted down. The biggest takeaway: He refused to denounce white supremacy and blamed the left for the violence in this country. Everything else was chaos and cacophony. Chris Wallace from Fox News tried to moderate, but short of having a dart-gun tranquilizer at his hip there was little Wallace could do to control Trump. Joe Biden succeeded because he survived and pushed back with some grace and dignity against a racist president with delusions of grandeur. Biden had the country asking, “Will you shut up, man?”

The far right loved Trump’s performance. By the end of Tuesday night the Proud Boys had adopted “Stand back and stand by” as their new slogan. Now we know Donald Trump’s game plan.

Wallace asked the candidates the logical follow-up to my question: Would Trump urge his supporters to stay calm and wait to declare victory until all the votes were counted? Biden said yes. Trump did not.

That, combined with what Trump told me last Wednesday, makes it exceedingly clear: Donald Trump will not accept the results of the election if he loses, and he wants his far-right supporters like the Proud Boys to show up at the polls and stand by to wage a war of terror if he can’t stay in office.

Donald Trump is a thug. He is a criminal. If he doesn’t win, then he wants to bring the rest of the world down with him. Like a caged primate in a zoo, Donald Trump stood in the filth of his own excrement Tuesday night and flung it at all of us while urging his violent followers to stand by.

We are a little more than a month away from ending this shit show of hatred and intolerance. It is incumbent on the rest of us to make sure Trump does not succeed in burning down the kitchen and that he is thrown out into the cold.