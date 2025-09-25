When I was just 8-years-old I got an opportunity that I value to this day.

My dad, thinking I needed to learn how to defend myself, had enrolled me in boxing lessons with Joe Martin at the Louisville Police Athletic League.

One day Joe told the class of young boxers, of which I was a member, that a former student of his was going to show up and take pictures with us. I wasn’t that impressed. Who wanted to see one of his ex-students?

But it was Muhammad Ali - the “Louisville Lip.”

He was a big guy. As Richard Pryor later noted, “One of his legs was as big around as me.”

We were young, but we knew Ali’s story. He was a hometown hero to me and every kid I knew - even the rednecks who would bully little “AY-Rab” kids that prompted my dad getting me boxing lessons.

At the time Ali was training to fight Jerry Quarry and re-enter the world of boxing he had owned. In March 1966, Ali refused to be inducted into the armed forces. He was systematically denied a boxing license in every state and stripped of his passport. As a result, he did not fight from March 1967 to October 1970.

I remember people saying it was “impossible” for him to get back in the ring. Some loved that idea - saying Ali was an “agitator” and some called him an “uppity n***er”.

I admired him. I wanted to be him. He was a man of smiles and great wit. We all got our picture taken with him that day. We all got to get in the ring and shadow box with him for two minutes.

I was scared shitless. But I had to put up a good front, so I got into the ring and started throwing jabs and dancing as fast as I could. Ali chuckled. “Look at this little boy looking so mean,” he said. “But I’m Muhammad Ali I’m the champion of the world and my face is so pretty and clean.”

If I had died at the moment, I would have died happy.

Ali, of course, was not the champion at the time. He had his title stripped from him. My dad and grandfather, both huge fans of Ali were very upset. The first trophy Ali ever won was a Golden Gloves trophy named after my great uncle Paul - my grandfather’s brother. (See picture above). Ali autographed my copy.

My grandfather, who died not long after I got to meet Ali (He never admitted he set that meeting up, but my dad always said he did) often lectured me about how anything is possible in your life, if you believe in it and if you work hard for it.

Ali made me believe nothing was impossible. He made me believe in people of all races and religions. He made me laugh and he made me think that a little boy from Louisville, Kentucky, could “shake the world.”

When he won the heavyweight title a second time, and then a third, I knew he was right.

So, when I hear people say it is impossible for this country to come together or that it is impossible to overcome our differences without bloodshed, I know it’s bullshit.

I’ve seen what is possible.

And I thank Muhammad Ali, my grandfather, my father and my mother for making it clear.

Nothing is impossible.