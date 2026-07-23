Trump went down to Georgia and put on a full show .



He called the Iran war a “skirmish.” He said it hours after visiting with the families of dead American soldiers at Dover. Trump also claimed zero illegal immigrants have entered the United States — then Brian explained that by definition, if they were admitted, they’d be legal, so the claim is meaningless. Five months into a four-week war. Still no deal. Still no reason given for starting it.



Trump claimed drug prices are down 400, 500, and 600 percent. Brian did the math: a 600 percent reduction means they’re paying you to take the drugs. Trump also told a story about a fat rich friend who called him about Ozempic costing $1,400 in New York versus $87 in London — and said he used to call himself “Donnie” when he looked in the mirror but now says “Mr. President.” Brian suggested Trump was talking about himself.



Trump bragged about Venezuela doing better than ever — big oil companies moving in, 62% of the world’s oil market combined with the US. Brian noted Trump previously called Venezuela a “search warrant,” not a war. He also noted the country ravaged by an earthquake still had to raise $200 million to rebuild while Trump’s friends collect oil revenue.



Trump told Scott Bessent in front of a crowd that he’d go down as the best Treasury Secretary ever — then immediately said “don’t make him too popular, I won’t like him anymore.” Brian called it the most honest thing Trump said all day.



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