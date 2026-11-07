Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter’s Notebook

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Kathy Hughes's avatar
Kathy Hughes
5h

Mary Trump is Donald’s niece and one of his strongest public critics. She predicted exactly that Donald Trump would use the U.S. Treasury as his personal piggy bank, and she was correct.

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Jean Conley's avatar
Jean Conley
2h

They damn well better unite, otherwise they'll give their victory right back to the republiCRAPS in 2028.

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