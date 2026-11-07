I personally thought I’d never live to see this moment.

Tuesday night as the election results poured in, I watched my colleagues, many of whom I’ve spent time with at the White House, wax poetic as they spoke on television about the historic nature of the “Blue Tsunami” breaking over the country.

I was told it was a complete and total repudiation of “Trumpism”, and that MAGA is done. Peace on Earth will now reign, and you’ll be able to buy beef, gas and healthcare at reasonable prices. Measles will disappear and the investigations against Trump and his minions will guarantee the rule of law for the next millennia. Somewhere hummingbirds are humming and Unicorns are prancing.

If I may channel my inner Jules from Pulp Fiction, allow me to retort;

This has nothing to do with Donald Trump. It is far larger than repudiating Trump and MAGA. Savor this moment and build on it but realize that Trump is merely a symptom.

This is a major realignment that hasn’t been seen in our country for nearly a half a century. The election has given Democrats statehouses, governorships and the Congress. It offers a unique opportunity for Democrats to live by the motto of the State of Kentucky, “United We Stand. Divided We Fall,” but should they fail in the next two years to bring the electorate together - which is the challenge - they could face consequences as dire as the Republicans and Trump have faced this year.

What we’ve seen in the midterms in 2026 goes beyond party. It is an indictment of divisive politics, oligarchs, corruption, a lack of healthcare and education and the demeaning of the immigrants who make this country great. Progressive Democrats, former Republicans turned Democrats, traditional Democrats, corporate Democrats and conservative Democrats all claimed substantial victories. The Big Tent won.

The last time we saw anything this historic was in 1980. That year Ronald Reagan defeated incumbent president Jimmy Carter in a realigning election that repudiated most of the New Deal – itself part of a major realignment that occurred because of the Great Depression and lasted from the 1932 election until Reagan killed it 48 years later.

While the presidential race wasn’t on the ballot this year, Trump spent the last month telling everyone to vote as if he were on the ballot. In his more than two dozen appearances it was a central theme.

Apparently, the voting public, turning out to vote in what many have reported as record numbers, took him to heart. The results have the potential for changing the trajectory of American politics for the next half century much as the New Deal did.

When Franklin D. Roosevelt proposed the “New Deal” on July 2, 1932, at the Democratic Convention in Chicago, he built a coalition of blue-collar workers, the poor, minorities, White southerners (Dixiecrats), urban dwellers, conservatives and progressives. Roosevelt was treated as a traitor to his class – as he was rich, and the New Deal was viewed as an overreach and a threat to capitalism. But it was successful. The “Soak the Rich” tax in 1935 significantly raised income taxes on the rich, but over time it worked. Dwight Eisenhower raised the taxes to 91% on highest earners in the 50s and not only did we survive – we thrived. Then came Reagan.

After a pro-longed war in Vietnam, multiple assassinations and the turmoil in the 60s, followed by the unconscionable corruption of Richard Nixon, we found ourselves in 1979 suffering from a variety of ailments. And what triggered the change was an economic malaise from stagflation – a combination of high inflation and high employment. Gasoline topped $1 at the pump for the first time just before Christmas (My dad really complained about that).

President Carter, perceived as weak on those issues, also looked weak overseas when the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan. When 1980 rolled around Carter faced a bitter battle from his own party to get the nomination for a second term. He said he would “whip Ted Kennedy’s ass” if the Senator ran for the presidency – and he did. But that battle, the economy, Afghanistan, the Soviet Union and a hostage crisis in Iran allowed the smooth and glib Reagan to convince people to vote against their self-interest so he could introduce economic measures that would destroy the middle class. Trading on his acting resume “Dutch” Reagan also convinced many he was such a badass he could end the Iranian hostage crisis on Day One. Carter actually ended it. Reagan took credit for it.

Stop me when this sounds familiar. Reagan also told us he would Make America Great Again. He even had buttons made with that slogan.

That fall the Republicans gained control of the Senate for the first time since 1954 with the addition of 12 seats for the party. The GOP added 34 seats in the House. The Southern States, long aligned with the Democrats switched sides and, with a few notable exceptions, have stayed firmly in the GOP camp since then.

Trump, I mean Reagan, appealed to the religious right, courting the “Moral Majority” (which was neither) and Jerry Falwell. He stripped the Democrats of working-class voters and appealed to anti-abortion advocates. Corruption also played a part in the 1980 election. Republican Chris Smith, the veteran lawmaker from New Jersey who has spent more time in the House than anyone won his first race that year. In 1980 he was a 27-year-old sporting good salesman who unseated 26-year incumbent Frank Thompson after Thompson got swept up in the Abscam sting operation.

The economy is where he pulled his greatest slight of hand and twist of fate. Reagan preached that “trickle down” supply-side economic policies (dubbed Reaganomics) would restore our national wealth. He cut tax rates for the richest Americans. His own Vice President, George H.W. Bush called it “Voodoo economics,” when he ran against Reagan for the nomination. If the richest people and largest companies do well, then some of that would trickle down to the rest of us, Reagan reasoned. He used this rationale to allow a seemingly infinite number of corporate media mergers – particularly when his friends like Roger Ailes wanted to expand their media empires.

Nothing trickled down, but the rich have gotten much richer during the last 46 years because of Reagan.

Worse: everything that Reagan did made Trump possible. In 2008 Barack Obama recognized that modern politics operates within the framework set up when Reagan was president. He “changed the trajectory of America” Obama noted.

Before Reagan we had hippies singing “Power to the People.” We invested in unions, racial equality, women’s rights, religious freedom and welcomed immigrants. Reagan destroyed unions, turned the hippies into Yuppies who joined the “Me Generation” and chanted “Greed is good”. He enabled Christian zealotry and started us down the path to persecuting anyone who opposed the government. Not one president was able to stop this plunge down a steep hill. Most Republicans helped accelerate it. My dad used to say that shit rolls downhill. At the bottom of that hill, we found Trump (and Stephen Miller).

Voters fears of an uncertain future fueled Reagan’s ability to con the electorate. Trump has distilled that fear into bottles of poison labeled “Radical Communists,” “Fake News”, “Transgender Mutilation” (oh, sorry - “mutilizations”) and other vintage labels he sells like a medicine show barker in the old west.

It is ironic that while Trump inherited the political machine Reagan created, Reagan couldn’t get the nomination in today’s Republican party - he believed in a path toward citizenship. For 46 years we’ve watched as Congress, who gets free healthcare, couldn’t provide affordable healthcare for the rest of us. We’ve watched capitalism turn into socialism for the rich while we’ve struggled in a “gig” economy to pay our bills while whatever savings we’ve accumulated evaporates overnight if we’re in an accident, get sick or lose a means to make an income.

Instead of taking care of the environment, companies eagerly take advantage of the environment while we all choke on the fumes they’ve created.

Meanwhile people like Elon Musk talk about leaving the planet and terraforming another planet while leaving the rest of us here on an Earth ruined by pollution and greed.

Trump – far from being a “traitor” to the upper class as FDR was accused of being – has treated the United States treasury as his personal piggybank that he redistributes to friends and family members while the average young American is so strapped for cash that purchasing a home – the heart of the American Dream – is nothing but a pipe dream.

This week American voters said enough of that, and enough of courting our enemies, disparaging our allies and destroying our future for the sake of the rich. The Democrats were the beneficiaries of this sentiment even though the party said little more than “we’re not him.”

Some of the Democratic success was happenstance, like in the Kansas Senate race where Senator Roger Marshall ran ads defending his prosecution of former patients who couldn’t afford to pay their medical bills, while he had moronically thought he was a shoe-in. Stupid is as stupid does Forrest Gump taught us.

Some success came by hard work on the ground, like in North Carolina’s ninth district where Richard Ojeda, a former Republican, won with little support from the national Democratic party as he defeated the well-known and supposedly easily electable incumbent Republican campaign chairman Richard Hudson.

Some Democratic success came with a lot of help from the party – and some came as a surprise to everyone.

The difference between 1980 and 2026 is crucial in understanding why the Democrats have a limited time to perform or they may suffer a similar fate as the Republicans did this year.

There was no unifying candidate at the top of the ticket in 2026. This wasn’t a presidential election. The electorate is just so angry with incumbents, corruption and the inability to pay our bills that some of the votes cast against the Republicans have benefitted the Democrats because there are no other choices to be made. Reagan’s realignment was about Reaganomics. This realignment is about frustration without a clear beneficiary.

After the midterms I read a headline that said something to the effect that Trumpism was over and that Trump rose out of a myth of America that never existed.

No. Trump rose from the plump fat government teat created by Ronald Reagan, Roger Ailes and all his rich allies who have for the last 46 years destroyed the Democracy built by FDR’s New Deal. Perhaps it is time for a new “New Deal.”

This midterm election is a statement that the power still belongs to the people. The Democrats have a great opportunity to take advantage of that for the benefit of the country – if they can conquer their infighting, strike deals where they can and investigate those they must. Trump has said he’ll strike deals. Hold him to that. He has little wiggle room and a big ego.

The first rule of business for the Democrats must be ironing out all of their intramural squabbles (preferably in private) and then showing unity while charting a legislative path forward as they investigate the corruption of the Trump administration.

Congressional oversight is part of the job, so explain to the electorate that the investigations are for the public’s benefit and not just political revenge. There is no need to post social media statements like “Lawyer Up.” The public can’t see your actions as revenge, tit-for-tat, quid pro quo actions. If you do that, you’re just dooming yourself to failure. Have some dignity for God’s sake.

Otherwise, nothing has changed and the anger of the electorate will continue to fester.

As I said, I never thought I’d live to see this moment. It gives me some hope - but don’t squander it.