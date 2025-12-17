Kash Patel’s troubled tenure as Donald Trump’s FBI director may be “at its end,” according to multiple sources, in the wake of the recent mass shooting at Brown University along with a series of other perceived mishaps. Meanwhile, staffers also say that Deputy Director Dan Bongino is already “out the door,” signaling a larger shakeup at the agency.

Patel boasted Sunday on X that the FBI had brought in a “person of interest” in the Brown shooting using “geolocation capabilities” and then added that Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez had praised the FBI for following through on a tip to locate the potential suspect.

A few hours later in a Sunday evening press conference, however, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said that person had been released, as there was “no basis” to keep them in custody. Patel had made similar announcements about a “person of interest” during the early stages of the FBI’s investigation into Charlie Kirk’s murder, and was also forced to walk those back.

Insiders told Salon that pressure has been mounting against Patel from inside the FBI. White House officials, on background, said that Trump “wouldn’t be all that upset” to see Patel go.

According to three different sources inside the FBI, the once-respected federal law enforcement agency is “in shambles.” Morale is at an “all-time low,” said one 30-year veteran, adding, “The cause is at the top.”

Staffers say that Bongino’s office has been empty for “close to two weeks,” indicating he has already left the agency. No such announcement has been made, however, and Bongino remains active on social media. On Monday, he reposted news of the FBI’s arrest of four alleged members of a pro-Palestinian group accused of planning a New Year’s Eve bombing attack on Los Angeles.

“Nobody here will miss him,” one of the staffers said. “He has no credibility.”

Jimmy Paul, Bongino’s chief of staff for the past nine months, has already left Washington for a new post as special agent in charge of the Baltimore field office.

According to FBI sources who spoke to Salon, Andrew Bailey, who until recently was Missouri’s attorney general, is favored to take over the role of FBI director “probably around the first of the year.”

Bailey is viewed positively by MAGA insiders and reportedly has the backing of Sen. Josh Hawley, the influential Missouri Republican. Democrats say that he has no FBI experience and is motivated by politics. “President Trump is appointing a partisan politician,” Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois told NBC when Bailey was recently appointed to serve alongside Bongino as co-deputy director.

FBI insiders say Bailey’s stock has “risen significantly” of late. He recently joined a U.S. delegation led by Attorney General Pam Bondi to a human trafficking conference in Rome, according to the New York Sun.

In response to Salon’s request for comment, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson denied that any changes were forthcoming at the FBI, adding that “there’s no truth to anything” published on Salon. “President Trump has full confidence in his entire law enforcement and justice team,” she said.