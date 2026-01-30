This is a hard subject for me to tackle: the jailing of a journalist.

Corporate media also has a hard time covering it, but for a different reason. I’m a little gun shy (no pun intended) because I’ve been there - four times. Wearing handcuffs, for me anyway, never involved velvet lining or a safe word (see above). It was humiliating and it was the government’s overt attempt to intimidate me.

I was accused of grandstanding. I was told I did it for publicity. The government made fun of me, accused me of grievous crimes and tried to ruin my reputation. Four times. Same case. Sound familiar? Ask Don Lemon.

That was 37 years ago. I remember it extremely well. Kept notes so I would. I remember sleeping in a low-risk area of the county jail where one inmate walked around screaming “I want some cocaine. I want some smoke. I want to get high!” I remember a jail fight with a guy nicknamed “Baby Huey” who thought I had it easy because I was a reporter. I remember others who confided in me because I “wasn’t a snitch.”

I remember my wife, my infant son and my father visiting me in jail in tears. And I remember the loneliness and the moments of dread. We all shared the same television set in the low-risk pod and I remember 20 faces turning around to look at me when they saw my story on national television.

I remember the endless fights in court, the exchange with lawyers, judges and the endless grilling, the ceaseless attempts to pick apart my testimony and destroy my credibility. In one court appearance, when referring to my notes I said they contained persons, places and things and I wasn’t going to hand those over. In another hearing an attorney told me that while I said, “persons, places and things” in one hearing, I said, “names addresses and phone numbers in another.”

I had to explained to them that persons were names, places were addresses and phone numbers were things. The judge laughed. The attorney did not.

Large media companies often gloss over the stories of reporters going to jail because it plays into the government narrative that we want to “make it all about ourselves.”

The fact is that the government wants to do that - to deflect from their own irrational acts and to further manipulate and divide the populace.

So today Don Lemon was taken into custody. As NBC reported, The ex-CNN anchor’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, said in a statement that Lemon was taken into custody by federal agents in Los Angeles, where he was covering the Grammy Awards.

He, along with reporter Georgia Port, was charged with federal crimes. The federal government cited the FACE Act to justify the arrest of Lemon and Fort. The federal statute prohibits the use of force or intimidation to anyone trying to access reproductive services, but also contains provisions that cover houses of worship.

At the same time Trump’s FBI refused to investigate the murder of Renee Good in Minneapolis. So, ICE agents involved in the killing got off without even a cursory warning, while those who protested it and covered it were arrested.

“Instead of investigating the federal agents who killed two peaceful Minnesota protesters, the Trump Justice Department is devoting its time, attention and resources to this arrest, and that is the real indictment of wrongdoing in this case,’ Lowell said. “This unprecedented attack on the First Amendment and transparent attempt to distract attention from the many crises facing this administration will not stand.”

Norm Eisen, The Executive Chair of the Democracy Defenders Fund was blunt about what the Trump administration did to Lemon. “Don Lemon did the one thing that this administration fears the most: first amendment protected reporting and truth telling. He certainly did not commit any crimes. Indeed the only ones who are violating people's civil rights including by unlawfully invading churches are Trump's ICE forces. This case has already been disparaged by a conservative judge who said there was no evidence of crime and the new indictment will very likely be thrown out.”

Trump will not care if the indictment is thrown out. It is the process that is the punishment. The humiliation, the stress and the struggle. Sure, a conservative justice said there was no crime. Doesn’t matter. Pam Bondi was reportedly “enraged” that a judge previously pooh-poohed the idea of prosecuting him.

Keep going. Make those who appear to be questioning the official narrative pay for those thoughts. Pressure them. Continue the pressure and never back off.

That’s what Roy Kohn taught Trump. That’s what Trump has done as president and we all know it every day as we try to report on this abomination of an administration.

Free speech isn’t dead. Trump is testing it. He’s making the story about us, when it needs to be about him.

We can all resist bending our knee. Be prepared. But defend the Constitution.