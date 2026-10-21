Can you imagine what it’s like actually want to hear from Donald Trump?

The frightening part is, he’s so narcissistic he thinks people will respond in a favorable way to his desperation. He’s the PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES and he sounds like he’s selling elixir at an 1890s county fair somewhere in the Midwest without a railroad stop.

Here’s the latest:

He wrote these words himself? “Don’t say goodbye to Trump?” My daddy always taught me to be careful of people who refer to themselves in the third tense. Not to mention the whole “rock your emotions” thing. Well, who knows, maybe he DID write that. It sounds sophomoric enough.

Smell what? Someone’s BO? An unchanged adult diaper? Is that the smell of desperation? Is that why you printed it in green? Is it your bile? What the Hell are you on about?

Wait. What? You never “asked for anything.” Your asking for something now. You never asked for sympathy? That’s all you ask for. You never take responsibility for anything and you’re constantly asking us to feel sorry for you, whether you’re questioned by members of the press, your foibles are pointed out by your political opponents, or you want to gripe about your felony convictions and the Epstein files.

Well, whatever else is going to happen it’s going to be “total devastation.”

Gee what could be done?

How can we save the country?

What’s the big plan?

Ahhhh. Who’d a thunk it. The Grifter needs more money. I guess his buddy Putin needs to buy more hardware.