New York, June 23, 2026 — Texas artist Daniel “Des” Sanchez Estrada was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison today for transporting a box of zines, or political pamphlets. The prosecution claimed Sanchez moved the zines so they wouldn’t incriminate his wife, who attended a protest outside the Prairieland immigration detention center near Dallas, where a police officer was wounded by gunfire.

The zines at issue may have discussed controversial political views, but they said nothing about the shooting or the Prairieland protest, and prosecutors did not allege that Sanchez’s wife, Maricela Rueda (who was sentenced to 70 years today), fired any shots or had anything to do with the shooting.

According to a press release from the Free Des Support Committee, court observers reported that, in sentencing Sanchez and his co-defendants, U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor said he intended to “send a message to anyone who shares a similar ideology.”

The following can be attributed to Freedom of the Press Foundation (FPF) Chief of Advocacy Seth Stern: