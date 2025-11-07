President Donald Trump and his MAGA gang had their political posteriors handed to them this week in elections in Virginia, New Jersey, New York City and California, where a ballot initiative allowing the Democratic state legislature to temporarily redraw congressional maps passed handily. But make no mistake, that doesn’t mean the world is safe.

It means Trump is now a cornered sewer rat fighting for survival. And he’s going to get even nastier.

The election setback came less than a week after the president banned reporters from the “Upper Press” area of the White House, which contains the offices of the press secretary and other senior press officials.

Two sources close to the administration told me independently this week that Trump has further plans to curtail the press, possibly including a total or partial ban of reporters from the West Wing.

When I asked the White House to respond to this concern, I received this email:

If you make fun of Donald Trump, he wants you arrested. If you report him in an unfavorable light, he wants you muted. If you take a picture of him he doesn’t like, then he screams and pouts.

The president of the United States acts like a spoiled first grader who thinks he’s a king. And this king doesn’t like bad news, so he takes out his anger on those who provide it. That’s why he persists in calling us “fake news.” In discrediting us, he seeks to turn the American people against the press and use their anger to control us and our coverage, all while exalting himself.

Media coverage — how to create it and how to control it — is “obviously” a prominent part of Trump’s strategy, say former and current associates. “Of course we talked about the press,” a former White House official told me. “He loves the press.”

“I think you mean he loves the cameras,” I said.

“Same thing,” they said flatly.

Those who have worked with Trump and those who still do say he’s dangerous. Then there’s Pep Secretary Karoline Leavitt. To hear her tell it, Trump has never made a mistake and should be seated at the right hand of the Father.

What Trump doesn’t like is criticism, questions or any hint of curiosity or impartiality. During his last administration, he tried to ban individual reporters he didn’t like. Jim Acosta and I bore the brunt of his attacks, and we had to go to court to keep our press passes. CNN and Acosta beat him and he gave up. He tried the same thing on Playboy and me, and we won three times in court.

This time Trump is not bothering with individual reporters. He’s going after the companies that hire them and the framework that gives reporters access to real information. He has compromised most corporate media to some degree, if only by dominating most coverage. The depth of his interference in most cases, though, is much deeper.When he returned to office in January, Trump’s people took over press pool assignments and kicked out the most experienced reporters, banning the wire services from being in the pool. They have dedicated a seat to “new media” in the briefing room to blatant right-wing propagandists and stacked the deck in pool sprays with “secondary” personnel, which is often populated by the new media group.

Trump sued “60 Minutes,” CBS and Paramount for producing an edited version of an October 2024 interview with Vice President Kamala Harris conducted by reporter Bill Whitaker. He knew it was edited because CBS also published a transcript of the entire interview. Donald said the edit made Harris look good. So he sued. CBS settled. That was then.

Bari Weiss, a questionable Trump acolyte with limited journalistic experience but a healthy ego, is now running CBS News as its editor-in-chief. She knows as much about newsgathering as Trump knows about humility. Nonetheless, Donald Trump sat for an interview on “60 Minutes” with Norah O’Donnell this week, just as Harris did with Whitaker. He liked the edit of his interview. He didn’t sue. This is now.