The United States has fallen to its lowest-ever ranking on the 2026 World Press Freedom Index, released today by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), dropping seven places to 64th out of 180 countries. This decline underscores a deepening crisis across multiple indicators, including legal protections, journalist safety, economic viability, and political hostility toward the press under the second Trump administration.



“The United States is facing a press freedom crisis that should concern anyone who cares about democracy. A free press cannot function where it is politically targeted, legally constrained, and exposed to growing physical risks. The US has experienced a steady decline in the RSF Index over the past decade, but President Trump is pouring gasoline on the fire. Trump and his administration have carried out a coordinated war on press freedom since the day he took office, and we will live with the consequences for years to come. The Index shows that this decline is measurable and ongoing, but preventable. Our message is clear: Protect legal rights, ensure accountability for attacks on media professionals, and support independent media to restore American press freedom.”

Clayton Weimers

Executive Director,

Reporters Without Borders, North America

Globally, the Index indicates that the US decline is part of a broader and deeply alarming trend. The 2026 Index shows that 52.2% of countries now fall into the “difficult” or “very serious” categories for press freedom, compared to just 13.7% in 2002, while less than 1% of the world’s population now lives in a country where press freedom is considered “good.” The global average score has reached its lowest level in 25 years, and the legal indicator has deteriorated in more than 60% of countries worldwide.

RSF is deeply concerned about the decline of press freedom in the US, and calls on the authorities to reverse this trajectory by: strengthening legal protections for journalists, ensuring accountability for attacks against the press, restoring funding and independence to public media institutions, and reaffirming the fundamental role of a free press in a democratic society.

The American continent grapples with political violence and security challenges

The US falling apart under Donald Trump

Since 2022, the drop in the overall ranking of the 28 countries in the Americas (-14 points) is similar to the decline seen in the world’s two most dangerous regions for journalists, Eastern Europe–Central Asia (EEAC) and the Middle East–North Africa (MENA). Despite some improvements in recent years, as seen in Brazil (52nd), the recent history of press freedom in the Americas has been shaped by the rise in violence perpetrated by two offenders: organised crime and political actors.

US President Donald Trump has turned his repeated attacks on the press and journalists into a systematic policy, pushing the US down to 64th place (-7). The detention of Salvadoran journalist Mario Guevara, who was later deported, has contributed to the deterioration of an already tense security environment marked by police violence. The drastic cuts to the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM) workforce had global repercussions, leading to the closure, suspension and downsizing of international broadcasters such as Voice of America (VOA), Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) and Radio Free Asia (RFA) in countries where they were some of the last reliable sources of information.

Presidents Javier Milei and Nayib Bukele —- Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters in Latin America — have taken their cue from the White House in their approach to the media, with unsurprisingly similar results. Javier Meili’s Argentina (98th, -11) and Nayib Bukele’s El Salvador (143rd, -8) have recorded significant declines, notably linked to the deterioration of these countries’ political and social indicators, reflecting a rise in government hostility towards and pressure on the press.

The criminalisation of journalism reaches a peak

The Index’s legal indicator has seen the most severe decline this year. This score deteriorated in more than 60% of states — 110 out of 180 — between 2025 and 2026. This is notably the case in India (157th), Egypt (169th), Israel (116th) and Georgia (135th). The criminalisation of journalism, which is rooted in circumventing press law and misusing emergency legislation and common law, is proving to be a global phenomenon.

The legal indicator plummets due to the abuse of national security laws

Twenty-five years after the attacks of 11 September 2001 in the United States, expanding the scope of defence secrets and national security has become a means to prohibit coverage of issues of public interest in many countries. This trend, which is particularly prevalent in authoritarian regimes, has also gained traction in democracies and typically goes hand in hand with abusive applications of the law against journalists, notably in the name of combatting terrorism.

Among the countries closed off to the independent press, Vladimir Putin’s Russia (172nd) has become a specialist in using laws designed to combat terrorism, separatism and extremism to restrict press freedom. As of April 2026, the country held 48 journalists behind bars. News professionals who wish to continue their work have been forced into exile, where they are still unable to escape legal persecution as it extends well beyond the country’s borders. This technique of instrumentalising national security measures can also be found in neighbouring Belarus (165th), as well as in Myanmar (166th), Nicaragua (168th) and Egypt (169th).

Methodology

Read the methodology behind the 2026 RSF World Press Freedom Index in full.

As with all indexes, RSF updates its methodology to keep pace with the times. These improvements are carried out with a committee of experts made up of internationally renowned academics and researchers.



