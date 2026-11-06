My dad used to say that “sh*t rolls downhill.”

After going through a variety of people in the Chief of Staff role during his two administrations, President Donald Trump celebrated reaching the bottom of the Hill today by appointing Stephen Miller his new Chief of Staff.

Miller who is as popular among cogent human beings as a toilet stain on a pair of tighty-whities, is Trump’s sixth Chief of Staff.

He started with Reince Priebus, then segued to John F. Kelly, Mick Mulvaney, and finished with Mark Meadows as he finished out his first term. In the second term he started with Susie Wiles who was either fired or quit this week in response to the Republican debacle the rest of us called the midterm elections.

Trump finds himself with few choices left for the Chief of Staff role. The only one qualified is Marco Rubio, but right now the online odds makers favor him leaving the administration himself sooner or later - and he wouldn’t step down anyway to take the job - though he could add the Chief of Staff hat to the many others he wears.

Head of Homeland Security Mark Wayne Mullin and the head of the Department of the Interior, Doug Burgum are feckless enough to fill the role, but no one is more feckless, angry and bitter than Miller to accomplish what Trump needs: total fealty.

Several other names were considered as a replacement for Wiles, including special envoy Steve Witkoff, Housing Chief Bill Pulte, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Randy Levine (New York Yankees President), Lee Zeldin (EPA Administrator), and Jay Clayton( Director of National Intelligence).

But all of those people have proven at times to actually have at least some knowledge of what they’re doing and therefore apparently were overqualified for the Chief of Staff spot.

Instead the President chose Miller, a guy who uses spray on hair, has been booed for ranting against immigrants since he failed to secure a date for the senior prom, and has been nursing an ongoing grudge against humanity since his chronic bedwetting days when he was constantly picked last for kickball.

Buckle up buttercups. The ride just got more volatile.