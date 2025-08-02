King Henry VIII removed a few heads in his day.

He was a gluttonous man with a voracious appetite and was notorious for running through women. In portraits, good ole’ Henry loved to emphasize his, ahem, shortcomings.

His most famous portrait shows him all blinged out in furs, rubies, diamonds and an oversized cod piece.

In that painting he looks like he’d either be a pop singer or a drag queen.

But he was the merry ole’ King of England.

He created his own religions and brought radical changes to the Constitution of England; expanding royal power and ushering in the theory of the divine right of kings. He used charges of treason and heresy to quell dissent and those accused were often executed without a formal trial. He achieved many of his political goals through his chief ministers – some of whom were banished or executed when they fell out of favor.

He was extravagant and was often on the verge of financial ruin. In his later years he was lustful, egotistical, paranoid and tyrannical. He challenged the church, colleges and paid for improvements on Westminster Abbey.

If that sounds like someone we all know, just wait a second.

Henry was also an intellectual and cultivated the image of a Renaissance man. He was a musician, played tennis, wrote books and songs. He could also sing – so maybe when decked out in his cod piece and bling, he was the original rapper.

There is no doubt Donald Trump aspires to the power Henry VIII had. After all, Henry executed those who crossed him at will; burning or beheading two of his wives, 20 peers, four leading public servants, six close attendants and friends, one cardinal and numerous abbots.

Trump would love to have Henry’s title or something like it: "Donald Trump, by the Grace of God, King of America and Greenland, Defender of the Faith, Lord of Canada and of the Church of The United States in Earth Supreme Head"

But Trump is a charlatan. Donald Trump’s a Clanker. He’s not a Botlicker, but definitely a former Grokker.

In fact, you could say the Grokker programmed the Clanker – at least in Trump’s case.

Watching and attempting to report on Trump and his second administration, at whatever distance we stand from the epicenter of the radioactive wasteland his mind envisions, is as enjoyable for all of us as covering the Epstein scandal is for Fox News.

It is little wonder then, why the Sydney Sweeney jeans ad got so much ink. Some of us just need a break.

Trump’s descent and avarice continues, but he does not intend to go anywhere. I’m firmly convinced Trump is building the Ballroom at the White House because he has no intention of leaving the Oval Office until he’s wheeled into the Trump Ballroom to lie-in-state. On that day, CQ-Roll Call or Newsweek will be the print pooler, and in a bold act of reconciliation, the new administration will allow Reuters and AP back into the pool. CBS will be the pool camera and won’t censor anything. And the pool report will begin with, “Dignitaries from across the Globe filed into the Trump Ballroom to pay their respects to . . .”

In the present, Trump continues to encourage skeptical press for his bungling of the growing Epstein scandal and because of his befuddled public appearance. He seems confused, scattered, and forgetful. At a reception in the White House, he didn’t remember who Triple H was until he squeezed his biceps. He ping ponged off a lectern, and seemed completely lost when S.D. Date of the Washington Post tried to ask him about Jeff Epstein on Friday. Trump is slower, and takes to babbling gibberish so often that networks may have to hire interpreters to understand the buffoon.

That has not kept Trump from yelling loudly at criticism, threatening those who disagree with him and even firing, this week, a member of the administration who brought him bad news about the jobs report.

Donald can’t handle bad news. Unless it’s good news, he says it’s all rigged to make him look bad.

If facts make you look bad, you can’t change the facts - but that doesn’t stop Donald, who would love it if he could have people beheaded because they disagree with him.

Instead, he does the 21st Century equivalent - he fires them and threatens to jail them.

Meanwhile, in his attempt to be “King”, Trump routinely takes three day vacations from the White House. And of course, while there’s nothing on his public schedule on those days Trump will often make a mess we have to publicly cover. Still, he has spent more time at the golf course in his second administration – so far – than he did during his first.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), reports that in the first six months in office for his second term, Trump made visits to 99 of his properties, including 62 visits to his golf courses, which represents a 37 percent increase from his last term when.

Meanwhile, a website called didtrumpgolftoday.com, which uses data from Trump's publicly published schedule, claims the President golfed 43 days out of the 184 days he has been in office. This is 23.4 percent of the days he has been in office.

Siri Date, of Huffington Post, in a pool report Friday afternoon reported that Trump was leaving on his eighth trip to Bedminster in his second term and he has played golf on 55 days in the six months he has been in office.

Not one “fact” published by Trump is indisputable – except that the sun rises in the east, and should Trump wish to deny that, we would all fall into the next level of Hell. One more bad jobs report and God only knows what the Lunatic in Chief might decree. He could go full Bananas on us. “Silence! In addition to that, all citizens will be required to change their underwear every half-hour. Underwear will be worn on the outside so we can check.”

Though in Trump’s case he’ll fire someone else he doesn’t like, and then accuse Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir of colluding with Russian secret Chinese counter spies who have been hiding the real reason behind climate change which doesn’t exist – too many immigrants in the wrong countries and not enough exploitation of our planet to harness energy. “Drill baby! Drill!”

Anyone who thinks Donald Trump is sane is either as batshit nuts as he is, or in on the joke. There is nothing about covering the second Donald Trump administration that is enjoyable for anyone in the press corps – most especially those who’ve sold their souls to be in the room pretending to be reporters when all they can legitimately lay claim to is being a foot servant to a con man. A PR flack. Many of them know better. Some of them are too stupid to get it, and the rest of us are experiencing Deja vu all over again.

Trump wants to be King or a messiah, or Hell, anything as long as he can get away with it. He travels to Scotland for a personal deal about a golf course, and puts his business interests above everyone else in the United States.

One might think that the Democrats could rise to this challenge, but that party, since Joe Biden abdicated the throne, has no leadership. Hell, If anyone is paying attention, politics is so toxic that Kamala Harris said she no longer wants any part of the public life – well after you buy her new book that’s out.

That leaves us all staring a fat, flaccid “Man who would be king,” with a much smaller cod piece.

It’s not a good look for Trump, the United States or the world.

But right now, Trump is the only game in town.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.