In an Op-ed supposedly penned by President Donald Trump, He tells us once again, the country is “the HOTTEST” - so maybe he actually does believe in climate change.

Oh, we also find out how tariffs have solved everything from economic ruin to jock itch, and that everything in the history of our country that is wrong is due to the maniacal, evil Democrats.

We’ve raised a bazillion dollars, cured genital warts and have given donkeys the ability to fly.

Don’t doubt the Donald.

Here’s his self-congratulatory op-ed. If you think the numbers sound made up and the preach is familiar, it’s only because it is.

Laugh or cry, we’ll be here all week.

Try the veal.