Donald Trump is back at the craps table, gambling that you’ll send him money while he negotiates another attempt at impeachment.

But what if the Democrats don’t impeach Trump, but impeach every member of his cabinet? If Hegseth, Blanche, Mullin and Duffy are the “A” team who wants to see the “B” team.

Yet that’s the argument being considered in Washington as the Democrats get ready to take over the House and Senate. It isn’t whether or not someone will be impeached, but who and how many they’re considering.

Naturally members of Trump’s cabinet are scared to death about that - and inside talk has it they’ll try to stave off mass impeachments by (maybe) using the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

Oh the considerations are wild and wacky.

Then there’s Congressman Robert Garcia who is defending his shout of “lawyer up” to Trump and is even fundraising off of it:

Garcia just wants One Dollar. Trump is asking for $20.26 (hint hint) or $20.27 depending on which email you get from him.

And while he’s fundraising off of his fears, he’s also fundraising off of his anger and obstinance. After all you can always buy this hat:

And that’s American politics in 2026. Give early and give often.