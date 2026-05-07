Okay. Here’s one I have NEVER heard before.

As the story goes the government will soon release information on UAPs or UFOs - whatever your preferred abbreviation may be.

In this information, a reader informed me, will be a stunning revelation that green bottle flies are actually alien drones - designed to study and catalogue us.

“You can tell. They look like small metal objects. They are.”

According to the reader, the green bottle fly is made from “nanotechnology” and “forever plastics” that “mimic living tissue.”

This begs the question: Did we just stop teaching science all together?