Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robot Bender's avatar
Robot Bender
1h

Not only have we stopped teaching science, but critical thinking. This outcome was foretold by Carl Sagan.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian J Karem · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture