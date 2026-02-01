Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jean Conley's avatar
Jean Conley
2h

No, Brian, please don't get anywhere NEAR the contaminated Deranged Psycho. You'll probably catch something worse than COVID. Also, there's no immunization for the Trump Virus Disease!!!!!!! (There never will be, either!!!!)

Reply
Share
Kathy Hughes's avatar
Kathy Hughes
2h

The messages come across as a type of sundowning!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian J Karem · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture