Okay, now you're just creepy
Trump's emails to his fans are getting worse
If Donald Trump wants to sit with me by the fire, I’m looking around to see if he put something in my drink.
Yeah, Don, it sounds weird. And while I’d love to sit down with you and ask you a few questions, and I’ll happily respond, I will remind you that you never respond to me or most reporters who aren’t kissing your political posterior.
And under no circumstances do I want to sit by the fire with you.
Just saying.
No, Brian, please don't get anywhere NEAR the contaminated Deranged Psycho. You'll probably catch something worse than COVID. Also, there's no immunization for the Trump Virus Disease!!!!!!! (There never will be, either!!!!)
The messages come across as a type of sundowning!