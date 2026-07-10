Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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George Robbins's avatar
George Robbins
6h

You know Scott Jennings. So do I. I wouldn’t believe shit coming from him. He’s always been Mitch’s toady.

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Jean Conley's avatar
Jean Conley
5h

Thanks for the articles, Brian. All great, as usual! Everyone should read them.

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