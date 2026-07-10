I interviewed Mitch McConnell for the first time when I was 17, and I was warned by my uncle who knew him well that he was about one thing and one thing only.

“What is that?” I asked.

“Mitch McConnell,” he said.

Kentucky’s 84-year-old senior senator is one of the chief architects of the MAGA Republican Party, and he is almost solely responsible for the makeup of the current Supreme Court. He has been absent without leave since June 14, apparently in a “D.C. area hospital” receiving “excellent care.” But for what, we have no idea, and few seem to care. McConnell is an inveterate political fly catcher who has survived in the back alleys and fetid filth of Washington’s political swamp.

Donald Trump couldn’t care less what happened or will happen to McConnell. There has never been any love lost between them. On his return trip from the NATO summit in Turkey, the president told a gaggle of reporters he had no idea what happened to McConnell. The “and who cares” part was implied by Trump’s body language — a shrug of the shoulders. However, in the last few days, as speculation has run rampant and MAGA magpie Laura Loomer has declared that she knows McConnell is brain dead, at least two conservative leaders have come forward to say they’ve spoken with him in the last two days for “at least 20 minutes” — though they won’t say what’s wrong with him, why he’s in the hospital or why they suddenly spoke with him after Loomer’s declaration. Nothing to see here. Move along.

CNN anchor Kasie Hunt pressed Scott Jennings, the senator’s fellow Kentuckian and a GOP pundit for the network, to call him while they were on the air. Jennings demurred, though he too claimed he had a great 20-minute conversation with McConnell.

What’s most depressing about all these stories is that they pointedly highlight the problem with contemporary American media. Speculation runs wild as facts are few and far between.

In the case of McConnell, the Courier Journal, one of the best regional newspapers in this country — until the Bingham family sold it, along with its now-defunct afternoon counterpart the Louisville Times, to Gannett — used to have a team of reporters in Washington, D.C., covering Kentucky’s congressional delegation. In times past, the nation would have learned of the fate of the commonwealth’s senior senator because a bird-dog reporter like Al Cross would have tracked it all down and reported it. Today? Cross has retired, and that type of reporter no longer exists at the paper. We are left with the mindless tweets of Loomer and others who “heard from someone” — speculation they report as fact.

I’ve heard rumors too: that McConnell is in a coma or is perfectly fine or is resting comfortably in a private-care facility, spouting gibberish like a songbird on speed. None of it or all of it may be true. The only thing we know for a fact is that he hasn’t been seen nor heard from since mid-June when his office put out a statement saying he was doing great.

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I know people who work in his office in both Washington and Kentucky who are as in-the-dark as the rest of us. It’s easy to be closed mouth when you have nothing you can say. But McConnell’s absence has some potentially serious consequences.

If McConnell were Taylor Swift, TMZ would be all over it. The outlet now has a Washington presence, but aside from posting the occasional update — such as “Meghan McCain wants ‘proof of life’” for McConnell — it too has been silent.

The simple reason why the facts aren’t known is that the American public doesn’t care enough to tune in, or at least those who run the media corporations don’t think the American public cares. Put another way: There’s no money in it.

Right now McConnell could be basking on the shores of Lake Barkley sipping mint juleps, and unless he was running from ICE or joining Swift and her husband Travis Kelce on their honeymoon, no one cares enough to cover it.

News has become stained with the cancer of opinion parading as facts. We only care enough to speculate — to raise our voices without ever digging into the meat of the issue. This goes for McConnell, the new “Red Scare” and every other major story in this country.

I ran into a reporter this week who compared Trump’s recent comments about communism to Ronald Reagan’s “original Red Scare” when the 40th president claimed Sandinistas were a day’s march from America’s southern border. When I mentioned that the “original” Red Scare was led by Senator Joe McCarthy from Wisconsin in the 1950s, he said, “What are you talking about?”

Clearly we need to do our research a little better.

If you have to rely on a Laura Loomer tweet for information, you have “reached the great age of disinformation,” as a colleague said. “Evidence and due process are gone. It’s only what you feel. It’s only what you want to believe.”

As Murrow reflected, “The fault is within ourselves.”

The fault is also with McConnell. He has lied and manipulated the public from the beginning of his career when he tried to overthrow Kentucky’s GOP leadership. When he failed, he threw other young Republicans under the bus. I know people who left the Republican Party in Kentucky because of McConnell.

He made it on the national radar in 1984 with one campaign commercial. Finding himself trailing incumbent Democratic Senator Walter “Dee” Huddleston in the general election, McConnell produced a commercial that featured a hunter and some blood hounds trying to track down the Democrat, claiming he was never around to cast a vote in D.C. It was an outright lie, but it worked. McConnell defeated Huddleston by a margin of 5,269 votes. The guy who wrote and produced that commercial? None other than Roger Ailes.

McConnell then spent the next 40 years shaping the Republican Party and this country in his own twisted image. And now few care about his own absence from Capitol Hill, and even fewer reporters know how to find out.

It’s enough to drive a man to drink.

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