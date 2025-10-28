On the Eve of Destruction
Two professors and a reporter walk into a bar and find the East Wing leveled
In this episode of “Hard Pass” - Mark, Brian and Michael look at how the media have been covering the surprise destruction of the East Wing of the White House. They also discuss a topic that is near and dear to all of them, college newspapers. In particular the censorship of college journalists at Indiana University.
