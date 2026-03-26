Donald Trump wants a personal sacrifice from all of us.

And he wants you to know the real enemy in America are the “lunatic Democrats’ while at the same time we’re just a short walk to victory in Iran.

Meanwhile, according to several reports in Europe, Denmark reportedly readied itself for potential attack from the US in January – flying bags of blood to Greenland and explosives to blow up runways in case of a battle with its former closest ally.

During the tense days when Donald Trump threatened to take over Greenland – a largely autonomous territory that is part of the Danish commonwealth – “the hard way”, Copenhagen was so shaken that it started preparing for US invasion, according to Danish public broadcaster DR.

Danish soldiers flown to Greenland in January were prepared to blow up key airport runways over fears that US President Donald Trump could invade the Arctic island.

The Financial Times newspaper said two European officials later confirmed the report. The Danish defence ministry told the BBC it “has no comment”.

A senior Danish military official, speaking anonymously, told the BBC “only a limited number of people would have been aware of the operation for security reasons”.

Both the US and Denmark are Nato members, and the issue of Greenland - a semi-autonomous part of Denmark - has deeply divided Washington and its European allies.

Trump has repeatedly said he wanted to annex Greenland during his second presidential term. Greenland’s leader and Denmark have repeatedly rejected his demands to acquire the island.

Meanwhile, Trump was on to other matters. Bombing Iran, and celebrating the death of Robert Mueller: