originally published in Playboy 10/15/2020

Tuesday morning was damp and cool in Washington, D.C., and the Secret Service agent at the White House’s northwest gate smiled as he saw my Playboy face mask.

Leaves rustled in the slight breeze inside the White House compound, the overcast skies making the damp autumn chill seem colder than it really was. Two black squirrels fought over an acorn on the North Lawn; there was no evidence of the pesky raccoons I saw tormenting CNN and CBS personnel late last week, and the president was nowhere to be seen.

Few people lingered outside on campus—unusual in any White House but especially so under the Trump regime, even during a pandemic.

A lone reporter, Peter Alexander from NBC, was doing a live shot. Lines from a T.S. Eliot poem I was forced to memorize long ago in middle school came suddenly to mind: “We are the hollow men / We are the stuffed men / Leaning together / Headpiece filled with straw. Alas!”

Trump, the resident hollow man, is back on the campaign trail—preaching fire and brimstone, speaking in tongues to his disciples, baptizing them in the holy water of his divisive tirades. Though he spent three days at Walter Reed taking experimental therapy to treat the coronavirus, his illness apparently didn’t teach him anything about empathy. When he left the hospital, he reportedly said he wanted to rip open his shirt to reveal a Superman T-shirt. But Trump could never be Superman—who is both an undocumented immigrant and a reporter.

Yet Trump can pretend, which is what he does best as a hollow man. His antics continue to wear thin, even among his supporters and some GOP lawmakers who at the last hour are trying to back slowly away from Trump as if he’s a 275-pound package of C-4 ready to explode.

The president’s physician said Trump tested negative for Covid-19 on Monday, clearing him for his rallies and saying he is not infectious. Two days earlier, after his physician said he was fever-free, Trump stood on a White House balcony and preached for 18 minutes, an event White House press staff said was an official gathering and not a campaign rally. But Trump’s balcony performance had many Washington wags convinced the Hatch Act—intended to prevent executive branch civil servants from stumping (with the exception of the president and vice president)—would someday be renamed for Trump.

Trump’s physician cleared him just in time for his planned rally Monday night in Florida. Inside the White House, the news on Trump’s health was seen as a double-edged sword. Trump supporters will follow the president’s lead and pronounce him Superman (or liken him to Jesus walking on water) no matter what, but several staffers I spoke with realize the poor optics: Some may perceive Trump is doing well only because he received elite health care unavailable to the masses. How many people have a hospital staff at their disposal?

For those who don’t trust the president, the pronouncement on his health raises other concerns. “Either they think he’s lying about testing negative or they think he’s lying about ever having it,” one staffer told me. “After four years of lying, no one knows what to believe from him anymore.”

And that’s where the president now finds himself. He’s a 74-year-old man already in questionable health pushing himself to the limits. He’s rolling the dice with his death cult, hoping he doesn’t come up with snake eyes. He received a level of health care almost no one else can get, enabling him to overcome a virus that has felled more than 210,000 Americans. Plenty of people believe he was never really ill, or is still ill and masking it with massive amounts of steroids.

Whatever his current condition, Trump is kicking into high gear on the campaign trail, even as he continues to slide in the national polls to the point of being an American afterthought. Speaking for 62 minutes in Florida on Monday, Trump hit the usual low marks, boring anyone outside his base and many inside it as he lavished praise on himself and demonized the Democrats, the press and most anyone who doesn’t see things his way. You know, a typical Trump evening.

Share

At the White House all remains quiet. After testing positive for the coronavirus, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has not been seen for more than a week and may not emerge until Friday, according to Judd Deere, deputy press secretary. For the press that means no briefings. For the country that means a respite from the daily lies. More than one reporter told me they don’t miss the briefings at all.

Brian Morgenstern, the deputy press secretary who replaced Hogan Gidley in July after Gidley drifted off to work for Trump’s campaign, has stepped into the role of avoiding the press, speaking on Fox News and grunting inarticulately when the occasion calls for it. Like other White House staffers, he’s not much for wearing masks, and on Tuesday specifically took his off to speak to about half a dozen reporters gathered on Pebble Beach. Maybe he wanted to infect us.

“What can you expect?” a television cameraman said to me. “He used to host a stand-up comedy variety special in New York. He’s a literal joke.”

This White House, we’re told time and again (by this White House), is the most transparent, most productive and most honest administration the American people have ever had the good fortune to have. Again, T.S. Eliot springs to mind: “Between the idea / And the reality / Between the motion / And the act / Falls the Shadow.”

By Tuesday afternoon the clouds had retreated and the D.C. skies cleared. On a usual afternoon, Trump’s need to be on television would necessitate an appearance in the briefing room by himself or McEnany. But she was still sick and Trump, if the Marine Corps guard outside the West Wing was any indication, had spent only about 30 minutes in his office during the course of the business day. Thus reporters were faced with another new normal at the White House: nothing to see. Nothing to say. Nothing to do.

Allegedly still pumped full of steroids, or perhaps just endless cups of coffee and NoDoz, the president seems to be saving his strength for his Rally Power Hours, where he can rant and rave and weave stories of water shortages and how he is a New Age mystic “cured” by the magic coronavirus solution from his good friends at Regeneron.

At this point there are dwindling opportunities for journalists to push back. Trump isn’t doing press appearances at the White House, for whatever reason. Few reporters remain in the West Wing to see him if he did. Many journalists still have an “I run toward the fire” first-responder mentality, but many more are content to watch Trump from the safety of their own home on a television screen. The coronavirus pandemic continues to hobble the press in ways Trump could never make happen.

The late journalist Helen Thomas once told me President John F. Kennedy called the press corps “the thundering herd.” Today we are the decimated herd.

But the decimation extends beyond the press. For the first time this week I overheard a few of the younger White House staffers talking about putting out résumés. Anthony Scaramucci, Trump’s former communications director, is convinced the president is headed for a crushing defeat at the hands of Joe Biden. Many Republicans and their staffers on the Hill feel the same. Putting on a brave face, some are still toeing the Trump line, but the GOP’s last great hope is to get their latest Supreme Court nominee seated.

“That’s the last hurrah,” one staffer told me. “I really doubt I’ll be working here at the White House after the inauguration.”

When I pressed as to why, he rolled his eyes. “He’s not going to win.”

No one knows if Trump will win reelection, but even his closest supporters say the window is closing. The president’s inability to commit to a peaceful transition of power, his bungled attempts to deal with the pandemic and the special Covid care he received when sick have all combined to expose him for the shallow con artist he is.

As I walked away from the White House on the uncharacteristically quiet Tuesday, I remembered the conclusion of that T.S. Eliot poem, “The Hollow Men”: “This is the way the world ends / This is the way the world ends / This is the way the world ends / Not with a bang but a whimper.”

These days at the White House, the president, his staff and the press corps covering this diseased and disgusting administration are all whimpering.

Trump is staring into the abyss as his term ends. On the horizon? A future potentially packed with daunting legal prosecution in several jurisdictions.