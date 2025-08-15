Part 2: Failing journalism and politics go hand in hand
The growing problems in the press began small
To get elected to Congress in his first race, Jamie Raskin had to defeat money - lots of it. It was the most expensive congressional race in U.S. history - at that point.
Without local press, money usually wins. It is the absolute worse time for community newspapers and local press.
And the entire country knew more than a decade ago where we were going. We did nothing about it. The government encouraged it.
