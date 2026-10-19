Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter’s Notebook

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Polls don’t vote - and neither do some people

Democrats are riding high - but no one has voted yet
Brian J Karem's avatar
Mark S. Zaid, P.C.'s avatar
Nolan Higdon's avatar
Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon

In this excerpt from “Just Ask the Press”: The polls show that the Democrats are likely to take control of the House and the Senate. But the polls have been wrong before.

Full episode here:

https://www.justaskthequestion.com/

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