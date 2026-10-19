Polls don’t vote - and neither do some people

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/24112Polls don’t vote - and neither do some peopleDemocrats are riding high - but no one has voted yetBrian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonOct 19, 202624112ShareTranscriptIn this excerpt from “Just Ask the Press”: The polls show that the Democrats are likely to take control of the House and the Senate. But the polls have been wrong before.Full episode here: https://www.justaskthequestion.com/Thanks for reading Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook! This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsTrump’s predictable moves when he loses 22 mins ago • Brian J KaremDAY ONE DEMOCRAT: It’s all about community1 hr ago • Brian J KaremThe New Politics: Local and Home Grown3 hrs ago • Brian J KaremDon’t tell me you love cops . . . 5 hrs ago • Brian J KaremNever doubt that one person can make a change17 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCorruption in D.C. is in the midterm bullseye18 hrs ago • Brian J KaremFederal Worker Losing under Trump19 hrs ago • Brian J KaremUpset in the making In Missouri’s Second District19 hrs ago • Brian J Karem