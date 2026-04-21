Pope Fiction
Two professors and a reporter walk into a bar . . .
In this episode we take a different tack. Instead of a corporate news media story, we let The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert give the “news coverage” of a couple of religious elements that happened in politics this week. One, the battle between the President and the Pope. Two, Secretary Hegseth’s conflation of a Bible quote and a popular Hollywood movie. All this and more in season two, episode 16 of Hard Pass.
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