In this episode of “Just ask the Question” we meet up with radio host, podcaster, political commentator, musician and comic Chip Franklin as he unpacks the lessons learned from the 2026 midterm elections.

Franklin kicks off the discussion with a reflective tone, emphasizing the historic significance of recent elections. He notes, “If there was one moment that really made me realize... I was very emotional when Georgia elected the first female African American as a governor in that state.” This sentiment captures the gravity of the moment, highlighting a shift that many thought impossible.