Donald Trump promised no new wars. Now he’s defending military action, attacking reporters, accusing journalists of being “crooked,” and walking out of interviews when challenged on the facts.



In today’s BKTV episode, Brian Karem breaks down:



- The controversy surrounding CBS and 60 Minutes

- Scott Pelley’s warning about pressure being placed on journalists

- Trump’s tense exchange with Kristen Welker

- Trump’s claims about election fraud and California voting

- Questions surrounding the Iran conflict and Trump’s changing positions

- The administration’s claims about the economy and struggling farmers

- Tom Homan’s latest comments on immigration protests

- Roger Marshall blaming Joe Biden for rising beef prices and even screwworm outbreaks

- Stephen A. Smith blasting Trump’s planned appearance at the NBA Finals