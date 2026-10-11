In a world where transparency is often overshadowed by fear, the voices of whistleblowers are crucial in holding power accountable. In this weekend’s edition of Just Ask the Question, host Brian Karem sits down with Naomi Seligman and Nathaniel Edmonds from Whistleblower Aid, an organization dedicated to supporting those who dare to speak out against wrongdoing within both public and private sectors.

The Role of Whistleblower Aid

Naomi Seligman, the president of Whistleblower Aid, emphasizes the organization’s commitment to providing safe avenues for whistleblowers. “We represent public interest whistleblowers, both in the public sector and in the private sector. Many of our cases are coming right now from the federal government,” she shares.

As whistleblowers witness misconduct, waste, fraud, or abuse, they often feel compelled to speak out. Whistleblower Aid ensures these individuals can do so legally and responsibly, offering protection and support throughout the process.

Real Impact Through Courage

Nathaniel Edmonds, chief legal counsel, highlights the significant influence a single whistleblower can have on public accountability and reform. “An individual can make a huge difference... These are the people who are on the inside who have the information that will allow change to occur,” he explains.

A poignant example given by Edmonds illustrates this impact: a whistleblower from the US Postal Service provided crucial information regarding mail-in ballots, which played a vital role in preventing potential election issues. “Change the course of this election, right? Change the course by one single person having the courage to bring this information out,” he states.