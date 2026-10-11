Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter’s Notebook

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Janet Heath's avatar
Janet Heath
Oct 12Edited

Speaking of Bourbon, I like my Bourbon and Diet Coke. But I am open to a good Bourbon recipe! I should try a paper plain. As for Tequilla, I like my Margueritas!

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