Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter’s Notebook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maggie DeFina's avatar
Maggie DeFina
4h

The Cheeto is such a total creep... I do appreciate you... It's sad but true that this whole state of affairs is ridiculous. The have been so destructive to everything in our country and the world. Have to say that your humor on the subject is spot on... Let's hope we all live thru this and come out on the other end as wiser and stronger. Hope the Dems get a grip... Hope does spring eternal...

Reply
Share
Sharon C Storm's avatar
Sharon C Storm
1h

You made my day with the Halloween costumes, they are each perfect for the man they represent. I laughed out loud, all alone in my apartment, my neighbors must think I’m crazy.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian J Karem · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture