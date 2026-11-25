On this episode of Just Ask the Press, Brian Karem, Mark S. Zaid, and Nolan Higdon dissect Donald Trump’s chaotic return to the White House briefing room, where he praised Vladimir Putin as a personal friend while JD Vance and Marco Rubio stood awkwardly behind him. The panel also slams the widespread tech outages and FBI hacks as symptoms of an inexperienced administration, before blasting McClatchy Media’s decision to lay off 90 journalists in favor of AI. Finally, the hosts examine the upcoming Democratic leadership battles in Congress, a damning internal report exposing loosened training standards for ICE recruits, and the lingering threat of election denial.

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