President Trump is sitting on $850 million in a campaign war chest and many Republicans running in the midterms want a piece of that. At the same time, some Republican candidates are working to distance themselves from Trump. This past week saw Trump hitting the trail in reliably red states like Texas, Alabama and Oklahoma. Our team looks at what these campaign efforts by Trump may be saying about the upcoming election.
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