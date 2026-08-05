Ranked #2 : Thank you to our listeners and viewers
And thanks to FeedSpot podcasts
A pleasant surprise. Thanks to everyone making it possible. We are ranked #2 among White House Podcasts according to FeedSpot podcasts. A big shout out to Mark Zaid and Dr. Nolan Higdon who join me every Sunday to discuss the White House news of the week.
You can catch us at www.justaskthequestion.com and wherever fine podcasts are sold.
Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.