Raw Dogs
By Brian Karem
I got ugly kid Rock fighting Alcibiades
I got weird lights soaring in the sky above me.
I got friends in the press who just won’t say
Unless some orange clown screams that it’s okay.
I got too much pain and too much noise
Watching the soy boys playing with their toys.
Got tears and prayers and nothing to say
125 gunned down each and every…
