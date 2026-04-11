He stood up tall in the saddle then leaned and spit from the moving horse before rubbing his leathery face. When he completed his task, he looked over at the man riding on the horse next to him.

“You aren’t Lakota, but you do look like my people.”

“Thank you,” the man nodded. “I consider that a compliment.”

“Where are you from? What Tribe?” He said.

“No. My people come from across the great ocean. A place called Lebanon. Everybody is as dark as me over there. Some more so. Some less.” He was so odd.

“Tell me about this place, Mr. Partridge” he said, using the man’s name.

Partridge smiled. “Great place. It gave the world of the white man letters, the color purple, and the Bible - a very sacred book about the God of the White people.”

He spat again, then turned and looked at the dark haired, tanned man riding next to him. Except for the blue eyes, he could be Lakota or Cheyenne easily.

“I know about this Bible. I am not a child. I was captured once and a yellow-haired woman read it to me for days. She called me a savage and told me that the God of Abraham would forgive me of all my sins if I believed in him and her Good Book.”

“Do you?” The blue-eyed man said with a sly grin.

“Let me tell you something. I never met this Abraham, but after the yellow-haired woman bathed me and read to me from this Bible, she said I was purified and she began to love me. I thought this was a good thing, but she told me I was deceiving her and she hit me after she finished loving me. This I cannot understand.”

Partridge laughed. “You just don’t get hypocrisy.”

“What is this hypocrisy?” he asked.

“It is what enables the great white man to reach a treaty with your people and then break it at will.” Partridge said.

“We call that lying. It is a simple thing and if the followers of the White God are liars what does that say for the White Man’s God?”

“It says nothing about God, but everything about people.” Partridge said.

His companion eyed him quietly, trying to evaluate what Partridge said. He had spent four days on the trail working as the man’s guide -- and paid in fine gold and many buffalo hides. A rich, very clean white man and apparently very wise. He then knew what he must say; “Yes, I believe you are right. It says little about the God, but much about the man Mr. Partridge. Yet, what one man does cannot condemn them all.”

Partridge smiled softly. “Thank you and you are correct,” he said. “You are very wise sir.” He smiled but did not speak. A few minutes later Partridge smiled as he seemingly recognized where he was and pointed from horseback. “There up ahead. That’s where we’re going right?”

He nodded. “Yes. I thought Mr. Partridge had never been to this place before.”

Partridge nodded. “Well, not exactly. But the place didn’t change much.”

Now, he sighed. “You are talking in riddles again. What kind of name is Partridge? This Lebanon you speak of, is your name from there? It sounds Cheyenne or Lakota.”

“It’s Keith Partridge. I’m from New York City. A thousand times as many people live in this one city as in the entire Sioux nation.”

Yellow Feather shook his head sadly. If this were true his people could never defeat them.

“What is wrong my friend?” Mr. Partridge asked.

How could he answer that? This Partridge man was more honorable than most white men he’d ever met. Partridge did not drink spirits freely and he did not curse. He kept his word too. On the trail two days back when two white men had threatened him, Partridge had beaten the men by himself with a strange twisting of the arms and kicking of his legs. Partridge called it “Tie-Kwan-Doo” or something similar. He had a hard time forming the strange sounds in his throat. Partridge told him that he’d learned of such practices in a place called “The Far East.”

Whatever you called it or why, he could not disagree with the results. They were at least as effective as a warrior’s method in the tribes of old. He smiled as he thought of every warrior in the tribe attacking in such a fashion. What did Partridge call it again? “Tie Kawn doo? Dough?”

Curious. That’s what everything was about Mr. Partridge. He brought jerked beef along the trail with him as most white men did, but he had it in little clear packages made of some material Partridge’s companion had never before seen. His jerked beef had a distinctly curious taste about it too. It was very good. Most jerked beef was leathery and without much taste. It was a necessary way to carry meat that provided nourishment, but normally did not leave such a wonderful reminder of its presence on the tongue. Partridge called it “Teriyaki-Style” which was also apparently “Far Eastern”. He smiled to himself. This Far East must be a very good place indeed.

Mr. Partridge’s curious customs did not end there. He carried a little round, metal wand with him and each morning he would scrape off his whiskers with it. His companion had seen long metal razors and soap used by white men to shave off their whiskers, but never anything as simple, or small as what Partridge used. It wasn’t quite magic. He didn’t know what it was, but it was much less painful than how he groomed himself. It was quicker too. He mentioned that to Partridge who then gave him one and taught him how to use it.

Partridge had a habit of chuckling to himself at times like that - and others. He would also say “far out” in a barely audible exclamation. He didn’t know what Patridge meant. Happy? confused? He couldn’t say.

There were other oddities as well about Partridge. He carried a simple little brush about him made of something called “plastic” that Partridge used every morning with a tube of paste to brush his teeth - and the man’s teeth were very white. Partridge had promised and given him such a brush and shown him how to use that too. Partridge said it “left your mouth minty-fresh,” especially after rinsing out the mouth with some green liquid Partridge kept in a bottle made of something that looked like glass, but somehow wasn’t. It was soft and didn’t break. Yet it held liquids very well.

That was the most curious thing about Mr. Partridge. He was obsessed with cleanliness it seemed. He brushed his thick black hair often. He washed and rinsed his teeth and managed to bathe every night on the trail even when there wasn’t a stream nearby. He would take what he called a “G.I. shower” with a pot of water - and the man had a large clear container of water with him – again in the same soft, clear material that held the curious green liquid. The wagon that traveled with Partridge was a good reason why the trip had taken so long.

Then there was the manner of the man’s clothes. He dressed strangely but actually it was dress suited to the terrain. He wore a pair of “501-Blues” as he called them and a clean white “t-shirt” and “underwear” made of white cotton. They looked very comfortable as did the black leather jacket and the thick boots Partridge called “Timberland,” a name that seemed as if it belonged to the Lakota more than the white man. Mr. Partridge said he’d gotten them in Texas, a place he had indeed heard of but had never visited. It must be a wondrous place too, this Texas, for such finely crafted footwear to exist there.

The leather jacket was unlike any leather he had ever seen. It was shiny, black and had something called a “zipper” in it that enabled Mr. Partridge to close the jacket entirely against the elements. At night on the trail it was a very effective way to stay warm and keep away the evening breezes which always brought a chill to the high country.

During the day Mr. Partridge’s crisp white t-shirt, which often became stained with sweat and dust, provided him a means to a very cool ride in the hot dust. The comfortable pants he wore, which he called “Blue Jeans” were not dissimilar to pants he’d seen other whites wear, but they were certainly better crafted and much more comfortable looking.

He found himself longing to dress in the same manner as Mr. Partridge. He even liked the glasses which shaded the harsh sun. Partridge called them “wayfarers” and he had prevailed upon Mr. Partridge to give him a pair. He cherished that gift above all others. He could imagine an entire army of his people on horseback dressed in “blue jeans” white t-shirts, black leather jackets and wearing dark shaded glasses and “Timberland” boots. They would know “Tie-Kwan-Doo” and they would strike fear into the hearts of all of their enemies.

Curious. Again. Everything was so curious about Mr. Partridge including his profession. He met Partridge at a trading post in Independence, not far from the Missouri River. Partridge claimed to be an actor and a singer whose father had died. His younger brother Danny had sold a song at some place called “Broadway” and he, his sister Laurie, brother Danny and another younger brother and sister had gone to this Broadway singing. Some man named “Reuben” -- which Mr. Partridge laughed and said sounded like a food dish - had sold some song of theirs but it really didn’t do well until their mother came along and joined the singing group.

Of course his companion only pretended to understand most of what Partridge said. He took the job as his guide, of course, but quickly became convinced that Partridge wasn’t actually in need of one. Partridge seemed to be a master of many skills including tracking, self-defense, first aid, and was excellent with a horse in the field.

The dust of the trail rattled him out of his daydream. He’d been hired to find “Yellow Hair,” his people’s name for General George Custer. Why? Mr. Partridge did not say, nor did he say why he didn’t use his white friends to find Custer.

They galloped on and Partridge’s silent companion couldn’t stop thinking. It wasn’t just the large number of whites living in this big city, it wasn’t just the curious habits of his riding companion, but something entirely different bothered him. Until he had met Partridge, he had given little thought to the foolishness of the white man. Now it consumed him. He had to speak.

“I think you are an honorable man Mr. Partridge,” he said.

“Thank you sir, but that can’t be what’s bothering you.”

“No. What is bothering me is why we are looking for General Custer.”

“Yes?” Partridge said with seemingly little care.

He paused for a second then looked Partridge calmly in the eyes. “I believe you mean to kill him.”

Partridge turned and looked at his companion and pulled his horse to a stop. Once again Partridge impressed him with his horse skills. It rivaled the best in his tribe.

“For this? I got to sit down,” Partridge said as he hopped from his horse and walked him to a nearby tree and sat down in the shade. The horse was enjoying the respite nearby. Partridge turned and look at his companion; “Why do you think I want to kill Custer?” He chuckled. “He’s the great white hope.”

He wasn’t sure what Partridge meant, but the smile wasn’t comforting.

“Do not mistake my concern,” he said as he pulled his horse along side Mr. Partridge and dismounted. “It is not for General Custer. When he destroyed Black Kettle and the Cheyenne at Washita I mourned. General Custer is a yellow devil...”

“He is worse,” Partridge said with obvious distaste on his tongue. “He is the future. Custer is consumed with his own self worth and intent on being President of the white nation. But left to his own hand he will be dead within a week,” Mr. Partridge said. “He represents the very worst of us.”

“You are so sure he will die,” his companion said almost casually at the confluence of insecurity, arrogance, confidence, experience and hope.

“Yes,” Partridge said. “And he will be killed here near Little Bighorn by thousands of your brothers who are massed nearby without his knowledge.”

That pronouncement caused him to freeze. How did Partridge know about the warriors?

“Then why kill the man?” He rubbed the dust of the trail away from his eyes and again wondered how Partridge would know these things. He had to think for a second. It was the cleanliness that kept nagging at him. The man was too clean. He didn’t work for the white man’s government. He wasn’t a soldier. Or perhaps he worked for the white man’s army. But that didn’t make any sense either. Too clean. Just too clean.

“First you must tell me why killing this man brings such concern to your face,” Mr. Partridge said.

“I am not concerned for your general.” He said with what could pass for a sly grin.

Partridge paused and look at his companion. He nodded slightly. “You want your people to take care of this.”

His companion looked blank and said nothing. Partridge swallowed, and then spoke; “It is not so much Custer I want to stop, but very soon more than 200 brave cavalry men will die with him because of his arrogance. It is the death of those men I wish to stop. I believe by getting rid of Custer before your people kill him I can do so. In the process of doing this I believe I will also save your people great pain because such a victory by your people over Custer will surely drive the whites mad with revenge.”

He swallowed hard. “You wish to deprive my people of a great victory to save them?”

“It is not that simple.” Partridge replied quietly.

“This is the hypocrisy you talked about.”

“Is that a question?” Partridge asked.

He said nothing. The pause gave them both time to think.

“Do you intend to stop me?” Partridge asked.

He considered the situation. He knew that Partridge was a white man with strong medicine. He had not asked Partridge how he knew about the coming battle. It did not matter. He saw true. And he had to admit Custer’s death would be of great help to his people no matter how the man died. But to deny his people a great victory?

He looked to the horizon searching for an answer.

“How will you do this thing you plan to do?” He finally asked Partridge. “He will be surrounded by his own people. You cannot get close to him.”

Partridge scratched his head and reached over, grabbing a rifle that was jammed into his saddle. He then reached into his bag and pulled out a long black tube and attached it to his rifle. “I can hit a man from 1200 meters with this.”

“Is that far?”

“Not as far as some, and farther than others. But no one will ever know where the shot came from nor who fired it.” Partridge said evenly.

“His men will try to find out who fired it.”

“Yes.”

“And they will likely suspect one of my people.”

“That is possible. But your people don’t have the right gun to do this.”

“That means nothing. They will say it is us, and seek revenge for his death would they not?”

Partridge adjusted his sunglasses. “Again, that is possible.”

“And then many of my people and the people you are trying to protect would die. Either way. So why do this thing you feel you must do, if after all you are an honorable man?”

Partridge looked hard at the lean, hard native standing before him. His crevice- laden, weary face showed much intelligence. Why hadn’t Partridge noticed this before? This man was making him rethink his plans and he’d never done that before. Damn it all. Everything was figured out to the last decimal place.

“Excuse me,” Partridge said. “What do you plan on doing if I don’t go through with this?”

“I will go back to my people.”

God Dammit to Hell, Partridge uncharacteristically cussed under his breath.

“Turn around.” He said out loud.

“What?” His companion looked at Partridge with new found distrust.

“Just do it.”

“Killing me will not ease your dishonor,” he said grimly.

Partridge shook his head and looked at him, quietly saying,“No one is going to kill you. Just turn around.”

He shrugged his shoulders. He’d gotten to the white man. But what did this stranger have in mind? He turned his head.

“Goodbye and good luck,” Partridge said.

He laughed. What did the white man propose to do? There was nothing but the prairie around them. He turned back to face him.

“Where do you expect to ...?” He stopped in his tracks. Partridge was gone. His belongings and his horse were still there as if nothing had happened. He blinked, then looked down at his glasses which shaded the sun and put them over his eyes. The strange white man had existed, hadn’t he? The wayfarers proved it. But could it all have been some kind of dream? A powerful, waking dream? His people talked of many strange things that the spirits could do. He turned around and looked at his pack. He had a lot of the Teriyaki-style jerked beef with him. In fact, along with the small wagon, he had enough food and provisions to last 10 or more days and his family was just a little more than a day ride away.

They would not believe his strange tale and he quickly found himself not believing what he’d gone through. He smiled just the same and couldn’t get the thought of an army of his people dressed in white t-shirts, Timberland boots, leather jackets and wayfarer sunglasses descending upon General Custer’s 7th Cavalry. It was a vision that served his spirit well as he took off across the green prairie with the horse of the ghost rider in tow. He smiled again. The jerked beef would last long and it tasted good.