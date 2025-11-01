Friday afternoon. Halloween. It was five p.m.

The White House took its Friday dump in public when they thought not one was looking. You could smell the garbage flowing.

That’s when the brave souls at the White House decided to let the world know they were banning the Press from the “Upper Press” area of the White House where senior communication officials have their offices:

This notice, not only poorly written, was riddled with the type of drivel cheap pimps use. The White House is not “now” responsible for directing all communications, including on national security matters. THIS White House has done that from day one.

Nevertheless, that responsibility, coupled with the appearance of “sensitive” information in the communications office, if true, does not warrant the actions taken by the White House.

Canceling public access to the Upper Press area of the White House is antithetical to our democratic principles.

This is an area where reporters and administration officials often bump into each other almost haphazardly while waiting to get a second to talk to the press secretary and other senior communication officials. Guests leaving the Oval Office have been known to walk through the area. Sometimes they strike up conversations with the press and sometimes they don’t. I, and the vast majority of reporters during the last four decades I’ve visited the White House, have been in conversations with White House officials that have led to a greater working relationship between government officials and reporters, if by doing nothing more than by us sharing sports scores and talking about our kids.

We create a better working environment when we appreciate each other as people.

Some describe this as one of the intangible, unquantifiable ways for the White House to better communicate with the American people. I think the results are very tangible.

Following cabinet meetings, hanging around the Upper Press area presented the opportunity to meet, however briefly, top administration officials. Those introductions often led to new contacts, new sources and better information.

Accuracy in reporting increases with greater direct interaction between reporters and government officials and ultimately benefits everyone in this country.

Any president who seeks to control the free press by limiting access crushes accuracy and is neither transparent, nor does such a president have the best interest of the American public at its heart.

This is true whatever party you represent, or whatever public office you hold, from city council to the presidency. Our elected officials work for us, not the other way around. We have every right to demand access, credible information in a timely fashion, and with minimal bias.

That is not the Trump administration’s view on the press. The Trump administration, as represented by Steven Cheung said this in response to the new press guidelines:

Let’s break down Steven Cheung’s tweet.

Define what you mean by “secretly” recording video and audio of our offices. It’s kind of hard to “secretly” tape anything. Our cameras are rather obvious. So do you mean video from cell phones? How do you know? Do you have proof? How many people did you catch? What were the circumstances? Most of the press is so busy kissing the administration’s political posterior that I find it very difficult to believe that any reporter would risk access and their job even attempting such a move. Please. Bubbulah. Show us what you got. How many reporters? One? One thousand?

“Pictures of sensitive info” sounds ominous. But this is a comms shop. There’s no classified information or even “sensitive” information in a comms office. It’s the last place you’ll ever find classified material. Check the bathrooms at Mar-a-Lago first.

If you find “sensitive” material in a communications shop, man you’ve got bigger problems than the press. Your administration is a sieve.

Some reporters have been caught eavesdropping on private, closed-door meetings? How? The Upper Press offices are cramped and always filled with WH staffers. There’s no place in Upper Press where we could possibly stand for more than two seconds in front of a closed door at any of the three private offices in that tight space before someone would ask us what we want and would we mind going somewhere else. If you’re lucky you’ll get a polite “please” when asked to move. Usually, not so much. So, are there dozens of reporters waving off White House staffers while putting their ear to a closed office door? What kind of cartoon reality are you peddling Cheung?

The only point I concede is that we do hang around to talk to Cabinet members. That’s our job. The Cabinet members actually have more direct knowledge than any communications staff. We seek that knowledge. So, to make it perfectly clear, you don’t want us doing our job? I wonder why? Could it be you need to control everything? Or is it the president’s health? You don’t want us in close proximity to the Oval Office because we might actually be able to hear when the President gacks out?

I did hear him yelling at someone about a thermostat during his first administration. By what he said, it appeared to be his Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. So, you know, maybe he’s ranting more these days. I don’t have a hard time believing it. But we should know. The best way is to be in proximity - which is exactly what this increasingly tight-lipped group doesn’t want. Trump can claim all he wants that he’s the most transparent president in history, but the facts do not support that, any more than they support the thousands of other lies Trump has told.

So, he wants us in Lower Press. It’s safer there. Tamer. Not as close to the Resolute Desk, both physically and metaphorically.

The lower press area is where the wranglers and junior staff hangout. And while it is important to get to know these people, they are so far down on the food chain that any information you get from them is generally so generic and so diluted as to be meaningless.

Of course that’s the ultimate goal of this administration. It always has been.

In 1985 I met President Ronald Reagan in Upper Press. Today, I can’t even go there.

This administration wants us gaslit and ignorant, unable to determine the truth and thus a slave to whatever they’re selling - even if it smells and looks like the effluent from a fish factory.