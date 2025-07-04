Call me the eternal optimist, but I don’t think Donald Trump and the MAGA movement will be anything more than a very nasty speed bump on the road of mankind. Or, actually in Trump’s case, more like a pothole.

Carl Sagan said we are all stardust, so even the worst turd in the human punchbowl is destined for oblivion - no matter what effigies Trump builds to himself. But what Sagan was saying, is our race, religion, sexual orientation and all the ways we manage to divide ourselves should mean nothing to us - if we are aware of who we truly are.

Then again, maybe 10,000 years from now a future human civilization will gaze upon Mount Rushmore and some short guy with a bad hairdo will say the rock carvings are proof that aliens visited earth.

In the meantime, as we live in the moment, I believe, if we take Sagan’s words to heart, we should remember the ideals which drove the wretched refuse to seek safe harbor in the United States. I start with the sonnet "The New Colossus" by Emma Lazarus, written to help raise funds for the pedestal for the Statue of Liberty. The other quotes I offer are notated as to their source.

Have a very Happy Fourth of July and never forget what we should be about:

The New Colossus

Not like the brazen giant of Greek fame,

With conquering limbs astride from land to land;

Here at our sea-washed, sunset gates shall stand

A mighty woman with a torch, whose flame

Is the imprisoned lightning, and her name

Mother of Exiles. From her beacon-hand

Glows world-wide welcome; her mild eyes command

The air-bridged harbor that twin cities frame.

“Keep, ancient lands, your storied pomp!” cries she

With silent lips. “Give me your tired, your poor,

Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,

The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.

Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,

I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”

-Emma Lazarus

The sacred rights of mankind are not to be rummaged for among old parchments or musty records. They are written, as with a sunbeam, in the whole volume of human nature, by the hand of the divinity itself, and can never be erased.

-Alexander Hamilton

The Farmer Refuted (1775)

"The cause of America is in a great measure the cause of all mankind.”

“Society in every state is a blessing, but government even in its best state is but a necessary evil.”

“These are the times that try men's souls."

“And when a man seriously reflects on the idolatrous homage which is paid to the persons of kings, he need not wonder that the Almighty, ever jealous of his honor, should disapprove of a form of government which so impiously invades the prerogative of heaven.”

“From the errors of other nations, let us learn wisdom...”

“It has been the political career of this man to begin with hypocrisy, proceed with arrogance, and finish with contempt.”

"The real man smiles in trouble, gathers strength from distress, and grows brave by reflection."

-Thomas Paine

Common Sense (1776)

We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

-The Declaration of Independence (1776)

The principle of free governments adheres to the American soil. It is embedded in it, immovable as its mountains.

-Daniel Webster (From the Bunker Hill monument oration)

Let us raise a standard to which the wise and honest can repair.

-George Washington. (Constitutional Convention 1787)

“We have a great dream. It started way back in 1776, and God grant that America will be true to her dream.”

“I have a dream that one day on the red hills of Georgia, the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave owners will be able to sit together at the table of brotherhood.”

“We can dream of an America, and a world, in which love and not money are civilization's bottom line.”

-Martin Luther King, Jr. (“I Have a Dream” speech)

Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe, in order to assure the survival and the success of liberty.

-John F. Kennedy (Inaugural Address, Jan. 20, 1961)

“Nothing in the world is worth having or worth doing unless it means effort, pain, difficulty… I have never in my life envied a human being who led an easy life. I have envied a great many people who led difficult lives and led them well.”

“To announce that there must be no criticism of the President, or that we are to stand by the President, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but is morally treasonable to the American public.”

“I am an American; free born and free bred, where I acknowledge no man as my superior, except for his own worth, or as my inferior, except for his own demerit.”

“The things that will destroy America are prosperity at any price, peace at any price, safety first instead of duty first and love of soft living and the get-rich-quick theory of life.”

-Teddy Roosevelt

Whatever America hopes to bring to pass in the world must first come to pass in the heart of America.

-Dwight D. Eisenhower

May God continue the unity of our country as the railroad united the two great oceans of the world.

-inscribed on the Golden Spike, Promontory Point, 1869

“Those who profess to favor freedom and yet depreciate agitation, are people who want crops without ploughing the ground; they want rain without thunder and lightning; they want the ocean without the roar of its many waters. The struggle may be a moral one, or it may be a physical one, or it may be both. But it must be a struggle. Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will.”

“Where justice is denied, where poverty is enforced, where ignorance prevails, and where any one class is made to feel that society is an organized conspiracy to oppress, rob and degrade them, neither persons nor property will be safe.”

― Frederick Douglass

“The issue today is the same as it has been throughout all history, whether man shall be allowed to govern himself or be ruled by a small elite.”

“When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty.”

“When once a Republic is corrupted, there is no possibility of remedying any of the growing evils but by removing the corruption and restoring its lost principles; every other correction is either useless or a new evil.”

-Thomas Jefferson

”There is nothing I dread so much as the division of the republic into two great parties, each arranged under its leader, and concerting measures in opposition to each other. This, in my humble apprehension, is to be dreaded as the greatest political evil under our constitution.”

-John Adams

“The best thing to give to your enemy is forgiveness; to an opponent, tolerance; to a friend, your heart; to your child, a good example; to a father, deference; to your mother, conduct that will make her proud of you; to yourself, respect; to all others, charity.”

-Benjamin Franklin

“The accumulation of all powers, legislative, executive, and judiciary, in the same hands, whether of one, a few, or many, and whether hereditary, self appointed, or elective, may justly be pronounced the very definition of tyranny.”

-James Madison

“Humankind has not woven the web of life. We are but one thread within it. Whatever we do to the web, we do to ourselves. All things are bound together. All things connect.”

-Chief Seattle

"We do not want riches, we want peace and love,"

-Red Cloud

“Your living is determined not so much by what life brings to you as by the attitude you bring to life; not so much by what happens to you as by the way your mind looks at what happens.”

-Khalil Gibran