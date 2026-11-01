Remembering Chekov and Picard

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/1216Remembering Chekov and PicardLosing two Star Trek icons in a week - from a fan’s perspectiveBrian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonNov 01, 20261216ShareTranscriptAnd now for something completely different. Mark Zaid remembers Patrick Stewart.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsSo much for unity in Michigan2 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe unpreventable Tragedy4 hrs ago • Brian J KaremWhat’s the post indictment stratgy?6 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (812)24 hrs ago • Brian J KaremA DOJ that selectively enforces the lawOct 31 • Brian J KaremWeaponizing Justice - against itselfOct 31 • Brian J KaremMass Shootings: The one thing you won’t see debated during the midtermsOct 31 • Brian J Karem