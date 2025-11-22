Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Remembering JFK

Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem
Nov 22, 2025

It was one of the very first memories of my life. Watching my mom cry. I thought it was about a chocolate stain on a woman’s dress.

But it was about Jackie Kennedy. We were a very Catholic family with high hopes for the future. The youngest president ever elected. The first Catholic president. Civil rights. Equality. It was, we thought, within our grasp. Then Kennedy was assassinated and the country has never been the same since.

I thought, then, that it was all about a chocolate sauce stain on a woman’s dress. It was the blood of a dead president. And with his death we were all diminished.

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Brian J Karem
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture