Remembering JFK

It was one of the very first memories of my life. Watching my mom cry. I thought it was about a chocolate stain on a woman’s dress.

But it was about Jackie Kennedy. We were a very Catholic family with high hopes for the future. The youngest president ever elected. The first Catholic president. Civil rights. Equality. It was, we thought, within our grasp. Then Kennedy was assassinated and the country has never been the same since.

I thought, then, that it was all about a chocolate sauce stain on a woman’s dress. It was the blood of a dead president. And with his death we were all diminished.