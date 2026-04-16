Republicans rally against Trump

As we approach the midterms, a variety of people are stepping out to discuss the problems of Donald Trump and his MAGA movement - including many Republicans and former Republicans who want their party back.
Former Montana governor, Army JAG and RNC Chairman Marc Racicot is the co-chair of Our Republican Legacy and he joins us for an enlightening discussion on how to take our country back . . .this episode of “Just ask the Question”
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