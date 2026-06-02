Rhetoric Rodeo at the White House
The midterms, and the races in Texas and Maine.
We're taking our first look at corporate news media coverage of the midterm elections. Specifically the races in Texas and Maine. We are also looking at the Great American State Fair as the country celebrates its 250th birthday! This is season two, episode 22 of Hard Pass!
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