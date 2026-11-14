In this special Weekend Edition episode, we delve into the world of rock music, exploring its roots and the artists who deserve more recognition and talk about some of the greatest cover bands in history. Brian Karem is joined by rock legend Neil Giraldo - a member of the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame, and Professor of Rock Adam Reader as they share their musical journeys and insights.
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Truly cool to see! My first job out of college was in Blackfoot, Idaho (the general area where Adam grew up), so I imagine he was listening to the same two or three radio stations I was.