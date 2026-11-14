Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter’s Notebook

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Bud Humphrey's avatar
Bud Humphrey
2hEdited

Truly cool to see! My first job out of college was in Blackfoot, Idaho (the general area where Adam grew up), so I imagine he was listening to the same two or three radio stations I was.

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