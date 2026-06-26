Marco Rubio went on camera and said no country on the planet supports tolling international waterways — the same day Trump threatened to charge tolls on the Strait of Hormuz if Iran doesn't comply. Brian Karem noticed.



Trump also held a press conference where he suggested the missiles that killed Iranian schoolchildren could have come from anywhere — "missiles were flying all over the place" — despite the international community already confirming they were American. No admission. No accountability. Just fog.



Republican Congressman Derek Van Orden compared listening to Iranian talking points to listening to Adolf Hitler's wartime propaganda. Brian has thoughts. Meanwhile Rubio dodged questions about whether Israel is actively trying to undermine the Iran MOU — intel reports say yes, Rubio says he doesn't know what reports you're talking about.



And Trump is now directing the DOJ to investigate oil companies for price gouging — after starting a war around the Strait of Hormuz, the artery through which most of the world's oil travels, and apparently being shocked that gas prices went up. Brian's verdict: he can't do math, he can't do fractions, and he couldn't figure out that a war near the world's most important oil passage might affect oil prices.



Subscribe to Brian's Substack:

https://substack.com/@brianjkarem



Subscribe to Brian's YouTube Channel:

@BrianKaremTV