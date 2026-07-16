Members of Congress, the CIA and the executive branch continue to privately investigate the possibility that Russia is behind dozens of government workers suffering from Anomalous Health Incidents (AHIs) commonly called “Havana Syndrome”.

“I didn’t do this to myself,” one of those who have come forward to complain of the suffering told me. “I’ve been told it was a natural occurrence.”

Last year the U.S. intelligence community released a report stating that most government agencies believe it highly unlikely the symptoms are the result of actions by an adversarial nation state.

However, In 2024 according to documents released by the government following a Freedom of Information Request filled by the James Madison Project and attorney Mark Zaid, the CIA has consistently lied to the American public about AHIs.

However, in March 2023 in a then-newly obtained declassified report, prepared for the director of national intelligence by a panel of experts, appears to show conclusively that “Havana syndrome“ — a cluster of unexplained symptoms experienced by diplomats and government personnel abroad — is not a naturally occurring health problem.

Several whistle blowers have stated that they believe they were targeted. “I felt an intense headache, but if I moved a few feet to my left or the right, I didn’t feel anything,” one of the whistle blowers explained.

Released government reports show that the weapon most likely causing the symptoms is a microwave or sonic transmitter that could be the size of “an old fashioned box camera.”

As for the Whistle blower complaint, Zaid said it is significant in exposing the cause of AHIs.

“This whistleblower complaint represents the most significant and lawful disclosure of information that undermines the public posture of the Intelligence Community, and specifically the CIA, concerning AHIs,” Zaid said. “The information seen first-hand by this whistleblower directly contradicts the asserted conclusions that U.S. personnel, particularly within the IC, are not being attacked by a foreign power using some sort of directed energy. It asserts the existence of classified documents, which are specifically identified in the complaint, is being deliberately covered up, including being withheld from other investigating federal agencies.”

Russia has long been suspected of being behind the technology with many believing it was developed from radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology.

The root cause of the Russian suspicion goes back to the “Great Seal Bug”, or “The Thing” one of the first covert listening devices known to exist.

The Soviet Union gifted a wooden copy of the The Great Seal to W. Averell Harriman, the US Ambassador to the Soviet Union in 1945. It was discovered in 1951by a British radio operator who overheard American conversations on an open Soviet Air Force radio channel as the Soviets were beaming radio waves at the ambassador’s office.

That is the direct ancestor of what is now believed to be the device causing AHIs.

“The idea is the Soviets developed it or weaponized or we did, and others are using it,” Zaid explained on the podcast “Just ask the Question.”

“The irony is that decades ago the United States invented the directed energy technology likely being used against our own people today. Ample public evidence exists that Russia, and China as well, have spent years enhancing and modifying the technology,” Zaid explained. “Still further public domain evidence supports the conclusion that Russian operatives have been targeting American diplomatic and intelligence officers throughout the world with this weaponized technology. If the classified evidence were to be made public, it is hard to believe there would be any doubts remaining.”

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Whistleblowers we spoke with say they do not know who was behind it, but the first known incidents occurred among government workers in Havana – leading to the term “Havana Syndrome.”

All of the known cases have been on government workers – with a few of the cases even occurring on American soil.

So, while Russia is suspected, “No one has been ruled out,” Zaid said.

“We just want it to be acknowledged this is a real thing and we want to be able to get treatment for it. This isn’t the case of a bunch of people making this all up,” one of the whistle blowers explained.