I had been working in Laredo for The Laredo News for just a few months before I was brought before a grand jury.

Sources I’d developed told me that a drug dealer was working with local law enforcement to bring drugs and illegal immigrants (mostly young girls) across the border in a drug-trafficking/human-trafficking operation.

Before I could confirm the information I found myself hauled before a grand jury and threatened with jail if I did not disclose who had told me this. I told the district attorney who questioned me before the grand jury “I can neither confirm nor deny that I have such information, but under the rights granted to me under the first amendment, if I had such information I would not disclose my source.”

I was unceremoniously dumped outside of the courtroom and told I shouldn’t leave town. Since I was the county beat reporter for one of the two local newspapers I’m sure the district attorney knew he didn’t have to worry about that. My wife and I did spend the night at the County Clerk’s house a few days later after someone conducted a drive by shooting at our house. But, we never could confirm it had anything to do with the story I was pursuing.

I continued to go after it. I wrote about local developers enticing illegal aliens into “open ended” contracts to buy property. I remember illegal immigrants found stacked like cordwood in a 5 x 8 U-haul trailer. The bottom two rows of people had died of suffocation. I wrote about drug deals, drug smuggling and a rising tide of violence. And I was threatened one other time with being hauled before a grand jury. The idea was to put fear into me - make me afraid to pursue stories that someone in government didn’t want me to pursue. That’s how I saw it anyway. And I was far too arrogant to backdown.

The next time I faced such a threat was just a few years later. This time I was working at KMOL-TV in San Antonio. I covered politics and crime. I was not yet 30. In a story that would later become my first book “Shield the Source,” I had three confidential sources that helped me obtain a jailhouse interview with a young man accused of killing a cop in cold blood. As it turned out the cop had been “speedballing” when he pulled the young man and his brother over on a traffic stop and had indeed tried to “tune them up” before they were able to defend themselves.

Four times I went to jail to protect my sources. The district attorney in San Antonio accused me of “interjecting” myself into the murder of a police officer. The cops had notoriously said they would extract “street justice” on the pair if they were found. I merely reported on it.

I am not unique. There have been reporters threatened, beaten, robbed and killed by the government for reporting on things the local, state and federal governments don’t want known.

There is never a good reason for hiding the information. Every time this happens the government is trying to hide its corruption and intimidate reporters into standing down - whether they belittle us, deflect from their own criminal activities or try to jail us and otherwise stifle us.

Today reporters are looked upon as pariahs on the food chain - thanks in a large part to government actions and the actions of billionaires who own media companies.

What is forgotten is the proximate man - the reporter who continues to do their job - sometimes at great personal risk and always, it seems, at great financial risk.

So, if you don’t understand where I am going with this then let me be blunt: In the government of, by and for the people reporters at their best ARE the people who demand answers and every time any government seeks to do us harm the focus of attention should not be on the reporter but on the government. For in so doing, the government shows that has not the concern for the citizenry but only a concern for itself and that the ideals that formed this country matter little.

It’s all about the power and money.

Screw that.