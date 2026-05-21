Scum? Soap scum? Trump scum?
Of course if Jesus were around, there'd be scum at all . . .
Donald Trump had another bizarre and chaotic day — claiming that “Jesus Christ” would have made him win California, insisting the U.S. has “taken over Iran,” and once again pushing election conspiracy theories despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud.
In today’s BKTV episode, Brian Karem breaks down:
* Trump comparing himself to Jesus yet again
* Trump’s latest California election conspiracy claims
* His confusing comments about Venezuela and Iran
* The administration’s continued Jan. 6 reimbursement controversy
* Todd Blanche defending Trump’s “weaponization” fund
* Kash Patel and the FBI loyalty rhetoric
* Mike Johnson’s religious speech and Constitution debate
* The growing concerns over Trump’s behavior, messaging, and mental sharpness
PLUS:
A closer look at how religion, nationalism, and MAGA politics continue colliding inside the Trump movement.
From bizarre war claims to constitutional confusion, this episode covers another surreal day in Trump world.
#Trump #DonaldTrump #BKTV #BrianKarem #Politics #BreakingNews #MAGA #MikeJohnson #KashPatel #January6 #PoliticalCommentary #CurrentEvents
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