Security or Surveillance?
Two professors and a reporter walk into a bar
While the government remains in a partial shutdown, TSA agents are staying home or quitting because they’re not getting paid. In a somewhat hasty decision, the President decided to deploy ICE agents to help alleviate the waiting times in airport security. We look at corporate media coverage of that as well as the judge’s ruling in favor of journalists who are covering the Pentagon. All of this and our usual tom foolery on this edition of Hard Pass.
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