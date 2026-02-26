See you Saturday
If you're in the Louisville area - come on down
So, here’s an unabashed promotion. I’m horrible at that stuff.
But, if you’re interested in hearing about 43 years as a reporter, some stories funny, some of them not, and have an interest in a free press - plus you’re in the Louisville area, I’d love to see you at this event.
Louisville is a long way from SF Bay; would be nice if you videoed this and put it on substack.