In this conversation, SiriusXM host John Fugelsang discusses his book 'Separation of Church and Hate' with Brian Karem, exploring the true teachings of Jesus and how they have been distorted by modern Christian nationalism. Fuglesang argues that the essence of Christianity is love and compassion, which contrasts sharply with the actions of many self-identified Christians today. He emphasizes the importance of engaging in respectful dialogue with those who hold extremist views and using scripture to challenge their beliefs. The discussion also touches on the historical context of Jesus, the role of women in early Christianity, and the political implications of religious beliefs in contemporary society.

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JATQPodcast

Follow us on BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/jatqpodcast.bsky.social

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jatqpodcast

Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCET7k2_Y9P9Fz0MZRARGqVw

This Show is Available Ad-Free And Early For Patreon supporters here:

https://www.patreon.com/justaskthequestionpodcast

Purchase Brian's book "Free The Press"