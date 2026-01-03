Donald Trump is always grifting. Asking me every damn day for money and telling me he wants to talk with me. It is almost, but not quite funny. It’s like everything else this man does. He’s a grifter who wishes he were a comic. He definitely isn’t healthy enough to be a president. His public appearances are fewer. His time golfing is longer (he’s spent nearly 3 months of his first year back in office stuck on the back nine at multiple golf courses.)

But, wherever he is, or whatever he does - he dodges the press, the public and still asks for money.

I’m not mad. Just pick up the phone when I call and answer some questions - you idiot.