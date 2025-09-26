Sex and drugs and rock n' roll

I Just got back from my annual physical.

My doctor told me Tylenol doesn’t cause autism and I need to work out more.

But, good news!

I have reached an age where sex is a legitimate health benefit.

It’s good cardio.

I’m fine with a brisk walk, riding my bicycle and swimming. I hate jogging and running. But I guarantee you no one ever told me when I was 25 that sex was a great cardiovascular exercise. Beats the shit out of running or aerobics.

Everyone should be so lucky to get to the age where the thing you enjoy doing the most is also good for your health.

If they’d only told me when I was younger. What a great pickup line.

“I’m really into heart health, how about you? . . .Yeah, you are. Cool. Got a great workout routine we could do together. . .Sure, love to show you.”

I was also told that playing rock music in a band and doing hours’ worth of dancing at music gigs is also good cardiovascular exercise.

That’s two out of three covered. Sex and Rock n’ Roll. I doubt anyone is going to endorse drug use as good cardio, but then again Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is running health and human services and he’s a former heroin addict with a worm in his brain – so, you know, anything can happen.

A good comedy show is also good for your physical and mental health and thankfully that community is thriving – despite the best efforts of a butt-sore racist president, his violent Christian Nationalists who want to blow up the United Nations and the woke mob who wants to cancel my funny bone.

The funny part is that the far right is far more likely to get their freak on in the glory hole of a roadside bathroom as they preach about heterosexual missionary sex. The far Left is more likely to come home bored and lonely while screaming for the rights to have sex they never have and the Right can’t live without.

We live in a country whose moral political fiber is so low the entire country is constipated.

Religion ends up being the mental laxative easiest taken by many Americans, while it often delivers the worst possible solution: mental diarrhea that consumes the body and the brain.

But, however you get your freak on, as long as you’re with consenting adults and you’re not out to do anyone harm, why should I care?

It’s about time we all stay for tea and have some fun.

After all it’s just a state of mind.