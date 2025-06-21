(Originally published 1992, New Horizon Press)

This is the first 11 pages of my first book - about a crime in San Antonio

It was very early Monday, March 27th, 1989. Dark and cool. Henry Hernandez looked over at his older brother Julian through drunken, angry eyes as he drove through the sparse, predawn San Antonio traffic.

Henry was drunk from the tequila he'd enjoyed at a family party earlier. He was angry because, despite the hour, he still wanted to party.



The brothers had spent most of Easter Sunday celebrating at a huge family party. The weather was amiable for San Antonio. The company was excellent, the barbecue was delicious, and the liquor flowed freely.

Most of the people who had been at the party had long since gone to bed weary, but happy.

Henry, however, was not happy.

He flipped back his long, straight brown hair and fingered his mustache. Then he opened his mouth to speak and the argument with his brother continued.

Julian had most definitely lost interest in partying. And as the twenty-seven-year-old lean, dark-haired man watched Henry drive the white, monstrous Mercury Marquis down San Antonio's beltway, IH-410, Julian let his twenty-five year old younger

brother know how he felt.



The argument continued to escalate when Henry, in his heavily intoxicated condition, decided that if Julian didn't like his driving, then he could get out.

Julian, though he could be swayed by his brother's authority, had no desire to commit suicide.

He knew to continue to ride with Henry would be just that. But to get out of the car would be folly, too.

Henry simply shouldn't be driving.

Julian knew his little brother was beyond reasoning. Henry had no driver's license, had had too much to drink, and could barely keep the car on the road as they shouted at each other. Clearly, something had to be done.

"I want to drive!"

"You're too drunk," Julian told him.

"Fuck you," came Henry's reply.

Henry had enough. He saw the Broadway exit and pulled off. Up ahead was an old abandoned Burger Boy restaurant on the access road just before the Broadway intersection.

Suddenly, the lights winked on in front of a tall building near the restaurant. Henry pulled the car into the parking lot and he stopped near an automatic teller machine at what appeared to be a bank.

"Now," he shouted, "you can damn well just get out!"





"The hell I will!" Julian screamed back.

Curses flowed as the argument rose to such a feverish pitch that it could now be heard by witnesses nearly a block away.

"I'm sorry I ever got him into this," Henry would later say.

But, despite the remorse felt later, at that moment, the vicious screaming match came close to blows.

Then, suddenly, Henry started the car and pulled out of the building's parking lot. He was bent on spraying gravel and speeding down the access road until he could get on the highway and really open up the throttle.

But, once again, he saw the abandoned Burger Boy and the empty park bench on its lot. Henry pulled his Marquis off the access road a second time and then into the Burger Boy parking lot.

"Why couldn't we stop that fighting?" Henry later said to a local television reporter.

"Nothing would have happened if we'd just stopped."

However, the fighting didn't stop.

Sixty-four-year-old Richard Barnes paced the ninth floor of the Alamo Savings Building on the northeast side of San Antonio as the Wells Fargo security guard walked his rounds. The bank was comfortably quiet. It was just before three A.M. Barnes liked to watch the twinkling of lights in the expansive city, and the view was spectacular through the massive glass windows of the office. Suddenly, as the timers kicked in, the lights came on in the parking lot about one hundred feet below him.

"It must be three," he thought to himself.

Suddenly he heard loud cursing. It sounded like it was coming from the street.

"It could be from the Pulse machine," he told himself. Criminals had harassed customers at the automated teller machine before. A dark, cool, moonless night like this was a perfect setting for those with larceny in their hearts and a knife or gun in their hands.

***

Henry and Julian were still parked near the park bench in the vacant Burger Boy lot.

"You're drunk. You've had enough. Hey vato, it's late Chingado!" Julian shouted.

"Fuck you." Henry was equally pissed.

"Go on, Chingado. You gonna drink forever or what?"

Julian stormed out of the car. Henry watched as Julian sat down on the park bench.

"Andele Carbone. Sonovabitch!" Julian was still very angry. He looked up from the bench, saw that Henry was still parked in the lot, so he began to walk away. Maybe Henry would leave.



Instead, Henry drove the car slowly behind his brother. Julian's tattered T-shirt blew softly in the light breeze.

Then in a burst of anger, Henry made a decision.

He floored the car. His tires squealed as he drove off toward the city's west side and home. Soon, however, his hot temper began ebbing. He got back on the highway, deciding to go back and get Julian before he got into real trouble.

It was already too late.

Richard Barnes couldn't see the automated teller from his ninth floor perch. An overhang obstructed his view. So, he took the elevator down to the ground floor and walked out through the glass double doors.

When he got outside, it took a moment for his eyes to adjust. He noticed the big, cream-colored car in the bank parking lot and tried to get a closer look, but he couldn't tell what kind of car it was.

When the car pulled into the Burger Boy lot next door, Barnes figured he was watching someone trying to break into the abandoned building. Barnes went back to his office to call the police. The Alamo City might be plagued with burglars, but perhaps the police would catch this pair. He dialed dutifully.



It was 3:05 A.м.



Patrol Officer Gary Williams got the call from his dispatcher at 3:07 A.M. As luck, or fate, or coincidence would have it, he was within a block of his destination and made it there within the minute.



He knew the place well. The Burger Boy was an old fast-food restaurant wedged in-between the Alamo Savings Building and another office building along the access road off of IH-410 in the city's upper-middle class northeast side. The building, which had been vacant for months, was made of brick and trimmed in orange plastic. It seemed out of place; a carcass of a fast-food haven near no other.

Gary looked at the restaurant and prided himself on how well he knew his district. Gary was in his thirties, a Vietnam veteran, and considerably older than most recruits when he joined the force. But he had passed the San Antonio Police Department's rigorous entrance exam and survived life as a cadet to become a police officer. On arduous physical assignments, he hung in there with the youngest officers and he enjoyed the reputation of a tough, no-nonsense cop who did his job. His superiors said the younger officers looked up to Gary and often sought out his opinions and advice, believing them sound and level-headed.



Gary was thorough in his reports and in all other police matters. He was punctual and friendly. But most of his coworkers on the dog-watch shift at the city's northeast police substation did not think of Gary as a close friend.

In fact, many of his coworkers thought of Gary as a loner—a man who kept to himself off the job, but seemed responsible, reasonable, and mature on the job. Some of Gary's superiors attributed his solitude and insight to his age. Since he was so much older than the other rookies when he joined the force, he had experienced more of life than the younger cops. A lot of the men at Gary's precinct just thought Gary didn't have much in common with the younger guys.



Others, like his fellow officer Cris Anders, who was closer to Gary than most, thought he was a quiet, likeable guy who put in his hours and went home.

When Gary's divorce problems began brewing, most of the men on the force who thought they knew Gary couldn't believe he was to blame for any of the problems.

Yet, there may have been another side to Williams that not many got to see. Perhaps his wife did, and that was reflected in the divorce papers. Perhaps others had seen it as well.

Less than a week ago, he'd been accused of beating a prisoner with a flashlight. The San Antonio police call it "tuning up" a prisoner. It's an accomplished art form required for survival on the streets. A "tune up" may result when an officer must fight for his life, or it could come from reasons much darker.



Gary pulled his patrol car into the restaurant's

lot.



"I'm 10-6."

"3302," Williams said, using his call numbers.



Williams was at the scene. He hadn't called for a backup. Later it would be said that he routinely waved off backup officers on his calls, and that he often stayed out of touch with his dispatcher.

Barnes saw Williams pull into the darkened lot with his police light off. It was standard procedure.

Better to catch the burglars in the act than blaring lights, sounding the siren, and possibly scaring them off.

At the abandoned building, Williams aimed the large "sun gun" light, which was mounted on the patrol car's frame just outside the driver's side window.

With the aid of the powerful light, he could see through the building's full-length plate glass windows.

It looked dingy, dusty, and abandoned. As he continued to pass the light back and forth, he could see evidence of tampering or a break-in. The building had been abandoned for months. What would burglars want here anyway?

Gary drove around the building and found nothing out of the ordinary in the back. He continued his surveillance and headed his car back to the front of the building.



Then, Gary saw Julian.

A Hispanic man in his twenties wearing a T-shirt and jeans, walking near an abandoned building raised all of Gary's warning flags.

What was the guy doing out at this hour? His clothing was none too fancy. Was he a drug addict?

Did he try to break-in? Where was he going now? Was he drunk?

Williams flipped on his emergency lights. Gary Williams was about to stop and investigate what the police call "a suspicious person."

Just then Henry pulled back into the lot. With most of his anger gone, and the fatigue brought on by the lateness of the hour biting at him, all he wanted to do was get Julian and go home. He couldn't leave his brother here on the city's northeast side no matter what they had been arguing about. It wasn't right.



The Anglos at that end of town would blame a Hispanic for anything. The westside was for vatos. Everyone knew that. If Henry didn't pick up Julian, his brother could get into all kinds of trouble.

Barnes, from his position just outside the Alamo Savings Building, watched the cream-colored car cruising west on the access road. That surprised him.

He thought the car was still on the Burger Boy lot. It must have left while he had called the cops. As the car pulled into the Burger Boy lot, he noticed a man walking toward the car. Then the emergency lights came on in the police cruiser.

Williams, noting that Henry had pulled up, typed the license number of the Mercury into his mobile police computer inside his cruiser. A few short seconds later, Gary Williams got out of his patrol car. He now had two "suspicious persons" to investigate and perhaps a car to search

Gary got to Henry's car just as Julian got inside.

Right away, Henry felt that the cop had "some kind of attitude.”

"He acted like he just wanted to grab someone," Henry said later.

Williams' first act was to demand identification from both men.

"Let's see your license," he said.

Henry didn't have one.

"Okay, out of the car, demanded Williams.

Henry knew what was coming. He was no stranger to cops or jail.

"Hey man, take it easy!" Henry thought the cop was being more than a little rough.

"I'll take it easy, come on!" Williams yanked him by both arms and forced him toward the patrol car.

Julian looked over and saw his brother yelling at the cop.

"Stop it, Henry!" he shouted. Then he looked at the cop. “Hey, don't pay any attention to him. He's drunk.”

Williams was in no mood to mess with two drunks. They had no respect for the law. No respect for him. He reached out and grabbed Henry again. This time he struck Henry with his police flashlight.

"Fuck you," Henry said.

Julian saw the cop swinging at his brother with a large, black metal flashlight. "Hey, leave my brother alone!" Julian tried to reach out and keep the cop from hitting Henry again.

Williams bit his lip, overcome with how quickly things were getting out of hand. These two bastards had the nerve to fight him! He struck the one with the black hair as he came out of the car after him-even as he continued to struggle with the smart-mouthed one with brown hair who'd been driving. Williams realized he needed his gun to stop this.



From the ground, Julian saw the officer reach for his police issued, chrome plated .357 magnum.

"Henry, watch out! He's got a gun! Este vato tiene una pistola! Cuidado!"

"You son of a bitch!" Henry shouted as he struggled to keep the tall, stocky officer from shooting him. He clawed and fought. As a last resort, he reached up and bit the officer's neck as Williams struck him again.



Julian again looked at the revolver. The light from the street lamps glistened off the gun as both Henry and the officer struggled for control. Suddenly, it was up in the air. A loud flash. An explosion rocked the night air.

***

Henry Wills, a fifty-two year old news carrier for the San Antonio Express-News heard the gunshot as he was driving underneath the Broadway overpass at 410. He brought his car to a quick stop, turned it around in the parking lot of the Sizzler Steak House, and headed back to where he thought he had heard the shot.

Barnes, meanwhile, watched the scene from a distance near the automatic teller in front of Alamo Savings. He thought he saw Williams walk to the trunk of the cream-colored car and then talk to a man at the vehicle.

Then he heard, "Son of a bitch!" and a loud gunshot. What the hell was going on?

Officer Williams wondered the same thing. The force of the blast stunned him and knocked him on the ground. Then he felt the pain in his neck. He was bleeding. Not from a gunshot wound, but the son of a bitch had bit him! He clenched his fists.

Henry and Julian both saw the anger in the officer's eyes as he struggled to his feet.

"Hey. Hey let's forget it. Let's forget about it,"

Julian was pleading.

"Yeah,” Henry said, standing over the officer with the .357 in his hand. "Let's forget it."

Williams was having none of it. He rushed Henry grabbing for the gun. They fought hard. Williams knew his only hope of regaining control of the situation was to get his revolver back. He lunged for it, but the slippery little shit was strong and wiry.

As they fought, Henry mustered every ounce of strength he could to keep from giving up the gun.

There was no reasoning with anyone now. This was a matter of survival.

Then Williams got hold of the gun barrel. They struggled and suddenly fell away from each other. Another shot exploded in the darkness. This time Williams hit the ground and didn't get up.

"Shit, he's shot, he's shot!" Julian shouted.

"You can go now. You can go now," Williams said. It seemed to make no sense.

Suddenly it was Henry who came to his senses.

"What's a matter with you, man? Let's get the fuck out of here!"



The brothers scrambled for their car with Henry still clasping the police revolver in his hand. They sped out of the parking lot, Julian driving the wrong way down the road. Henry, dazed and confused, looked at the revolver again. What the hell just happened? Suddenly scared, Henry tossed the gun out of the car window.

Lying on the ground, Williams began groaning.

Almost instinctively, he reached over to his radio and punched the orange emergency button which sent a signal notifying the dispatcher and the world that he was in trouble.

He struggled to speak. Finally, just after 3:19 A.M., not more than twelve minutes since he got the initial call, Williams called in to the dispatcher for the last time.

"I'm shot," he gasped.

"3302, 10-4," the dispatcher replied calmly.

"First officer out, advise 3302 says he's been hit."

"They're in the car. They're ..." Williams struggled up on an elbow trying to finish his sentence. Pain flooded in and he could only manage a long sigh, then:

“They’re westbound.”