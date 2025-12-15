I did not know Rob Reiner very well. I interviewed his father Carl, one of the last interviews he gave before dying, on my podcast. He spoke of his son with the respect and love in his voice I knew from my feelings about my dad and my sons.

I was on a couple of news podcasts with Rob. I found him intelligent and insightful as well as passionate on the issues.

But his death hit me unexpectedly for a variety of reasons - chief of which is that his son has been arrested and charged with his murder.

I remember watching Reiner as a young boy on episodes of “The Partridge Family”, “Room 222”, “The Beverly Hillbillies” and “That Girl”. Of course, we all remember him as Mike Stivic on “All in the Family.” But, perhaps my favorite of his early roles was as a quarterback for a semi-pro football team on the episode of “The Rockford Files” as Larry “King” Sturtevant.

Later he was known for directing and producing some of my favorite movies and I’ve been turning my amp up to 11 when I play my guitar ever since.

But his death reminded me of an episode of “All in the Family.” It was the eighth season. I was a callow youth of 16 and watched an episode one evening where Archie and Mike are alone in the bar cleaning up when they both accidentally get locked in a store room overnight with a tarp and a bottle of booze. A few shots and some soul-searching later and Mike is stunned to learn that the man who calls him “Meathead” talks about being taunted by his classmates because he was so poor he found himself wearing one shoe and one boot to school. That earned him the nickname “shoebootie.” He drops the “n” word in this episode for the only time during the long run of the series as Archie describes being beaten by a black kid for using the slur. As it turns out because of his sheltered upbringing, Archie didn’t know there was any other way to describe black people. “You couldn’t call them wops, that’s what we called dagos,” he said.

Underneath the comedy was a beautiful episode about parenting, understanding each other and reaching out to those for whom you hold the greatest disdain. The character Mike Stivic didn’t like Archie Bunker, but he came to understand him a bit in this episode and it all rang true.

But, in light of what has happened to Reiner, it is this exchange between Archie and Mike that sends chills through me today. I’m not equating Reiner to Archie’s fictional father, rather I am suggesting how stunned I am by the circumstances surrounding Reiner’s murder - if his son is found to be guilty. I can’t make sense of it, but this passage strikes me deeply:

Mike Stivic: Did you ever think that possibly your father just might be wrong?

Archie Bunker: My old man? Don’t be stupid. My old man? Let me tell you, he was never wrong about nothing.

Mike Stivic: Yes he was, Arch. My old man used to call people the same things as your old man. But I knew he was wrong. So is your old man.

Archie Bunker: Don’t tell me my father was wrong. Let me tell you something, a father who made you is wrong? A father, the breadwinner of the house there? The man who goes out and busts his butt to keep a roof over your head and clothes on your back you call him wrong? Father, that’s the man that comes home, bringing you candy. Father is the first guy to throw a baseball to you. And take you for walks in the park holding you by the hand? My father held me by the hand, hey, my father had a hand on him though I tell you. He busted that hand once, and he busted the other on me to teach me to do good. My father, he shoved my in a closet for seven hours to teach me to do good, ‘cause he loved me. Don’t be looking at me. Let me tell you something, you’re supposed to love your father ‘cause your father loves you. How can any man who loves you tell you anything that’s wrong?

At the end of the episode, you sense a bit of hope. Archie passes out and Mike gives him the tarp as a cover. “Goodnight shoebootie,” he said.

I continue to pray for our culture to be more understanding and more loving, but I realize there are many who harbor anger and resentment and I confess to being unable to find a way to bring us closer together.

We all have more in common than we have different. We’re all - well most of us anyway - capable of empathy.

We need to show it - even if it hurts. Thank you Rob Reiner and Carroll O’Connor for a brilliantly acted scene directed by Paul Bogart and written by Phil Sharp and Johnny Speight that both highlight the foibles of humanity and our hopes.

I am forever regretful I never got to tell Rob Reiner how much I appreciated what he taught me in that episode.

Me, my son and Carl Reiner discussing his son and other topics for “Just Ask the Question.”